City Hall hacking update: Officials ID source of attack, but decline to say who is responsible, citing federal investigation

Law enforcement officials have identified the source of the recent ransomware attack on the city but are not releasing the information at this time, Mayor G.T. Bynum said Thursday.

"Thanks to some really, I think, outstanding work by federal law enforcement personnel, we know who did this," Bynum said. "They are under federal investigation, so I can't say who they are now."

City officials have said previously that the cyber attack likely occurred April 21, and that the malware lay dormant for some time before it was detected May 6. The city immediately shut down its computer system.

"Every system in the city is being scanned for damage because an attack like this can spread quickly," said Chief Information Officer Michael Dellinger. "So we are testing every system, every server, every computer, every end point to ensure that we have a clean network."

The exact entry point of the breach has not been identified and continues to be under investigation, officials said.

Dellinger said some systems could be up within a couple of weeks but that it could be a month before the city's entire computer system is restored.

"At this time there is no evidence of any data breach, or data have left our network," Dellinger said.