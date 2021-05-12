 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City Hall hacking update: Email system working again; water service shutoffs, utility late fees on hold
0 comments
alert special report

City Hall hacking update: Email system working again; water service shutoffs, utility late fees on hold

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Less than a week after a ransomware attack caused the city to shut down its computer system, the employees' email system is back up and running.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said email service was restored late Tuesday afternoon.

“Which was the No. 1 priority because that is something pretty much everybody in the organization uses for their jobs,” Bynum said. “And at this point, almost all of our computers in City Hall have been scanned, the hard drives have been scanned, and now, I know, for the recovery team, their top priority is getting public safety systems that are utilized up and running.”

The city still does not have a date for when all city operations will be up and running, Bynum said.

Early indications are that the cyber attack occurred April 21, and that the malware lay dormant for some time before it was detected May 6. In an abundance of caution, the city immediately shut down its computer system and has been cleaning and testing it ever since.

The city caught the attack before any request for ransom could be made.

“The server and the things that were taken down were of our own doing, not because they were potentially dirty servers,” said Mayor's Office spokeswoman Michelle Brooks. “Now they're just checking to see that they are safe and clean."

Bynum said he does not expect that the incident will end up costing the city much money to fix.

“Surprisingly, no,” Bynum said. “Because a lot of the work that is being done is covered in the contracts by the vendors that we utilize for our servers and systems. ... The big issue for us is just not having access to the things that employees rely on. It just slows everything down.”

That includes the work of police and firefighters. Bynum on Monday stressed that all city employees are out in the community doing their jobs but that the hack has led to inevitable slowdowns in service.

“The efficiency of operations in the field has absolutely been impacted by this,” Bynum said. “But those operations are continuing; they are just moving forward in a less efficient, more analog method of carrying out the work that has to be done.”

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are leading the investigation into the hack. City Chief Information Officer Michael Dellinger on Monday did not rule out the possibility that the cyber attack could be associated with the malware that shut down the Colonial Pipeline last week. The pipeline has since been restored to service. 

With the city’s website down, the Tulsa Metropolitan Utility Authority on Wednesday approved a request from the city not to shut off customers’ water service or charge late payment fees for those who cannot pay because online payments systems are down.

Payment collection and shutoffs will not begin until five days after electronic payment functions are restored, and Tulsa Municipal Courts will not issue failure to pay warrants until its computer systems are functioning.

Payments can be made in person at City Hall, 175 E. Second St., or at Tulsa Municipal Courts, 600 Civic Center, or by mail.

Persons paying in person must bring a copy of their utility bill or other payment documentation. Only cash, checks or money orders will be accepted. Credit and debit cards cannot be accepted.

Tulsans can also make utility payments at a third-party pay station. A list of pay stations can be accessed on the front page of the city’s website. Residents needing water turned on or off at their homes can call 311 or visit City Hall during regular business hours.

An email sent Wednesday from the city’s Permit Office to entities that receive the city’s weekly building permit report sheds some light on the challenges city employees are facing.

“No one is allowed to plug in our computers, and the majority of us had their hard drives removed,” the email states. “Until our IT department gets us back up and running safely, I am unable to create and email the reports that I send to you all.

The email goes on to say that it could be weeks before the email reports are available.

“Just keep in mind, I can’t look anything up at the moment,” the email states. “Everything is being done on pen & paper right now. And since it just happened, it’s been pretty chaotic. But I will do my best to help you.”

Brooks said the Permit Office is able to review new permit applications because they are submitted on paper.

“However, some applications that have been submitted through the city’s portal are not able to be reviewed,” she said. “For individuals that did send permits through the portal, they can come to the Permit Office to get those plans reviewed.”

Video: Gas analysts say don't worry, but some drivers still do.

More than 1,000 gas stations in the U.S. Southeast reported running out of fuel, primarily because of what analysts say is unwarranted panic-buying among drivers, as the shutdown of a major pipeline by a gang of hackers entered its fifth day Tuesday.

kevin.canfield@tulsaworld.com

Important city phone numbers, addresses

Important city of Tulsa phone numbers:

Emergencies: 911

Citizen reporting, general questions: 311

Waterline/sewer overflow emergency: (918) 596-9488

Police nonemergency calls: (918) 596-9222

Fire smoke alarm installation requests: (918) 550-0623

Code enforcement-, Fire Marshal-related questions: (918) 550-0493

Tulsa Animal Welfare appointments, stray animal reports: (918) 596-8001

Permitting questions: (918) 596-9456

Trade permits: (918) 596-9656

For questions about summer camp enrollment, summer job applications, and community center programming, residents are encouraged to contact community centers by phone or visit the centers in person.

  • Whiteside Park Community Center, 4009 S. Pittsburg Ave. (918) 596-1525
  • Hicks Park Community Center, 3443 S. Mingo Road (918) 596-1520
  • Central Center at Centennial Park, 1028 E. Sixth St. (918) 596-1444
  • Lacy Park Community Center, 2134 N. Madison Pl. (918) 596-1470
  • Reed Park Community Center, 4233 S. Yukon Ave. (918) 591-4307
  • Jane A. Malone Community Center at Chamberlain Park, 4940 N. Frankfort Ave. (918) 591-4155
  • Oxley Nature Center/ Redbud Valley Preserve, 6700 Mohawk Blvd. (918) 596-9054
  • Waterworks Art Center, 1710 Charles Page Blvd. (918) 596-2440

For the latest information on the city’s ransomware response, follow the city of Tulsa on Facebook, @CityofTulsa for latest updates.

Source: City of Tulsa

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden hosts 'big four' Congressional leaders at WH

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New deal with BlueCross BlueShield derailed by unexpected last-minute changes, Saint Francis president says
Local News

New deal with BlueCross BlueShield derailed by unexpected last-minute changes, Saint Francis president says

  • Updated

Jake Henry Jr., president and CEO of Tulsa-based Saint Francis Health System, said Friday that both sides had agreed to terms by 4 p.m. April 30 ahead of the signing deadline of midnight, but "BlueCross unexpectedly sent new terms at 10:02 p.m. with provisions that had not been agreed on earlier.”

Saint Francis, BlueCross BlueShield of Oklahoma set to part ways over contract impasse

Pressure mounts on centennial commission as Tulsa Race Massacre anniversary approaches
Race Massacre

Pressure mounts on centennial commission as Tulsa Race Massacre anniversary approaches

  • Updated

The commission met into the night Monday as pressure mounted to expel some of its most prominent members, including Gov. Kevin Stitt, while it dealt with potentially crippling legislation, the completion of the Greenwood Rising History Center, and an announcement by the New Black Panther Party and affiliated organizations that 1,000 armed black men will march in Tulsa on the weekend of the observance.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News