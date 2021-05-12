City Hall hacking update: Email system working again; water service shutoffs, utility late fees on hold

Bynum said he does not expect that the incident will end up costing the city much money to fix.

“Surprisingly, no,” Bynum said. “Because a lot of the work that is being done is covered in the contracts by the vendors that we utilize for our servers and systems. ... The big issue for us is just not having access to the things that employees rely on. It just slows everything down.”

That includes the work of police and firefighters. Bynum on Monday stressed that all city employees are out in the community doing their jobs but that the hack has led to inevitable slowdowns in service.

“The efficiency of operations in the field has absolutely been impacted by this,” Bynum said. “But those operations are continuing; they are just moving forward in a less efficient, more analog method of carrying out the work that has to be done.”

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are leading the investigation into the hack. City Chief Information Officer Michael Dellinger on Monday did not rule out the possibility that the cyber attack could be associated with the malware that shut down the Colonial Pipeline last week. The pipeline has since been restored to service.