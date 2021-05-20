City Hall hacking: Police body camera, records systems down temporarily

Residents might notice one thing missing from Tulsa police officer's uniforms following the cyber attack on City Hall: Body cameras.

The department's online records management and body camera systems are temporarily down following damage assessments made by the city's Information Technology team, police announced Wednesday.

In a statement, the department said the city is working diligently to restore the systems, which store and process in-car and body-worn camera data.

"In the interim, Tulsa Police personnel may not be wearing body cameras or operating their in-car camera system through this period of restoration," the statement read in part. "Body cameras, including the records management system, are top priorities for restoration as both systems work hand in hand to provide transparency for both citizens and police officers."