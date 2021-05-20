 Skip to main content
City Hall hacking: Police body camera, records systems down temporarily
breaking

  • Updated
Residents might notice one thing missing from Tulsa police officer's uniforms following the cyber attack on City Hall: Body cameras. 

The department's online records management and body camera systems are temporarily down following damage assessments made by the city's Information Technology team, police announced Wednesday. 

In a statement, the department said the city is working diligently to restore the systems, which store and process in-car and body-worn camera data. 

"In the interim, Tulsa Police personnel may not be wearing body cameras or operating their in-car camera system through this period of restoration," the statement read in part. "Body cameras, including the records management system, are top priorities for restoration as both systems work hand in hand to provide transparency for both citizens and police officers." 

Early indications are that the cyber attack occurred April 21, and that the malware lay dormant for some time before it was detected May 6. In an abundance of caution, the city immediately shut down its computer system and has been cleaning and testing it ever since, the Tulsa World has reported

The Tulsa Police Department fully implemented its body-worn camera system for all field officers in 2018. 

