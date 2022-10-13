 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City finance director to take new role as head of Working In Neighborhoods department

  • Updated
James Wagner

Wagner

 Courtesy

James Wagner is taking a new job at City Hall.

Mayor G.T. Bynum announced Thursday that Wagner, the city’s finance director, has been named director of the Working In Neighborhoods department. He assumes the role that had been filled by Dwain Midget, who died earlier this year.

Wagner will also serve as interim finance director until the city hires his replacement.

Bynum said Wagner has done a great job leading the city’s Finance department and will do a great job at WIN.

“James has always been uniquely passionate about community building at the grassroots level,” Bynum said in a press release. “He will be able to combine those areas of expertise in this new role as the director of Working In Neighborhoods.

“I am grateful for his desire to serve in this new capacity, and for Chief Administrative Officer Keri Fothergill’s service as interim director since the passing of a legendary public servant, Dwain Midget.”

The WIN department is responsible for neighborhood investigations, management of the Tulsa Animal Welfare shelter and other property management issues.

The department has 83 employees and handles approximately 22,000 code enforcement cases annually, according to the city.

Before being named finance director in February 2019, Wagner served as the city’s Chief of Performance, Strategy and Innovation.

He came to work at City Hall from the Indian Nations Council of Governments (INCOG), where he was a principal planner.

kevin.canfield@tulsaworld.com

Protecting wheat by breeding more resilient crops

