The authority charged with overseeing the city of Tulsa’s water and sewer services is considering installing automated meter readers for all customers.

Whether the new meters are installed, and to what extent, won’t be known for a few months. The Tulsa Metropolitan Utility Authority is awaiting responses to a request for proposals it issued for a job it must do first: inventory all water service lines in the city.

“The EPA put out a new lead and copper rule revision, and as part of that, utilities are supposed to inventory their service line material, and if they come across lead, they are supposed to replace those,” said Eric Lee, director of the city’s Water and Sewer Department.

Given that the city will have to check the water service lines for all of its customers, TMUA decided to also look into what it would cost to install automated meter readers or AMRs citywide, Lee said.

“With utility billing and the concern about meter estimates, the board has tried to figure out, instead of just 10% of our system (using AMRs) … the thought is, well, can we also at this time do full AMR, and use that so that customers are no longer receiving bills that have estimates?” Lee said

“And then the other question is, if we are in there doing those two things, then can we replace these galvanized meter cans that don’t last very long with a plastic can that can last longer?”

TMUA has approximately 160,000 service connections. Over the last 25 years, about 15,000 AMRs have been installed, primarily for large industrial and commercial customers whose meters are hard to access.

AMRs have also been installed in a few residential neighborhoods, including Maple Ridge, where water meters were in customers’ backyards.

It will be up to the TMUA board to determine what parts of the RFP they want to move forward with, and over what period of time, and what that would mean in terms of cost to the utility customer.

“We are looking for the best possible service at the best possible price and we structured the RFP to hopefully get some really competitive bids in,” said Melissa Gray, operations manager for the Water and Sewer Department. “The goal is to get it all accomplished in three to five years. We’ll see if that happens.”

The AMRs the city is looking to install are Neptune Mach 10s. The ultrasonic devices last longer — typically 20 years — than the AMR devices used by the city today.

One of the primary factors driving TMUA to consider expanding the use of automated meter readers is a shortage of human meter readers. Currently, the Water and Sewer Department has only 17 full-time employees and two temps reading meters.

In addition, the current system is susceptible to human error and the whims of the weather and provides no real-time data, according to a presentation provided to the TMUA board last week.

From 2018 and 2022, the percentage of customer water bills that have been based on water usage estimates — rather than an actual reading — has risen from 1% to 20%, and is even higher in the first two months of 2023, according to the TMUA presentation.

As part of a pilot program, the city late last year installed approximately 120 Neptune Mach 10s at residential properties. Gray said that normal residential installations generally took about a half-hour, causing just a brief interruption in water service.

As for the EPA-mandated review, city officials say they have no records that indicate that the city ever installed full lead service lines. At the same time, officials acknowledged, the city does not have records of the material types for many of its water service lines. The inventory is intended to answer those questions.

In another pilot project conducted by TMUA, the city looked at 600 houses and found no lead lines on either the city’s side of the property line or the customers’ side, and only a few lead connectors. The connectors link the water service line to the customer’s water meter.

“This is in the older part of town,” Lee said. “We found that less than 1% still had a lead connector.”

The city is calling the new AMR system “Tulsa True Reads,” a name that was chosen with care.

“We are trying to come up with a tagline that people can remember,” Lee told TMUA board members last week. “And one of the things that we have learned from PSO, ONG and others, when they start using the words ‘Smart Meters,’ that is a trigger for people and they think we are getting more information from them than we would be, and so we are trying to avoid the word ‘smart.’”

But should the project go forward, the intent is to indeed make Tulsans more knowledgeable about the system that provides them water. The results of the inventory will be posted on the city’s website, giving water customers a detailed look at what types of service lines are being used to transport water to their homes.

