An ambitious plan to build a mixed-use development highlighted by a 42-story skyscraper on the southern half of the Evans-Fintube property near downtown came to an end Thursday when the city announced that it has halted negotiations with the developer.

The Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity — the city’s economic development arm — and the city informed Team Alchemy of their decision Thursday afternoon, citing a material change in the development team and the company’s inability to maintain the requirements set forth for the developer in the original request for proposals.

“Development projects of this magnitude are incredibly difficult to bring from concept to construction to completion. While we are disappointed to have to take this step, we are committed to pursuing redevelopment of the Evans-Fintube site,” Kian Kamas, executive director of TAEO, said in a press release.

The decision comes four months after Team Alchemy, the development group led locally by Be Good Development Partners, informed TAEO that real estate development consultant Michael Collins and J.E. Dunn Capital Partners would no longer have predevelopment roles with Team Alchemy.

In response, the city gave Team Alchemy 30 days — later extended to 120 — to find new partners that could provide the same expertise, experience and financial resources as their original ones.

Team Alchemy responded to the city’s request on June 1. The response did not include the information requested by the city.

“Over the past two years, hundreds of Tulsans engaged in a process to help envision the possibilities for redevelopment of the Evans-Fintube site. Throughout these efforts, it was clear that north Tulsa residents, stakeholders and partners are eager to see progress and a development that brings economic opportunity to the neighborhood,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “While this is a disappointing setback, the city remains steadfast in its commitment to identifying the best approach to redevelopment that will support these long term goals.”

The city of Tulsa and TAEO — also known as PartnerTulsa — plan to evaluate the site’s development potential and conduct community engagement and outreach over the next six to nine months to help determine the best course forward for the property.

Franchell Abdalla, who leads Team Alchemy, said the city was using “smoke and mirrors” to explain why it ceased negotiations.

Because the city never provided the group with a redevelopment agreement, Abdalla contends, she could not secure what the city was seeking when it provided the 120-day extension.

“It is the most most basic step in this process," she said. "And because they would not provide me one, there was no co-development partner, no equity partner and no capital partner that would provide or even think about a partnership because there was no demonstration by the city or PartnerTulsa to do business.

“They knew that. I provided them emails from the potential co-development partners and the capital partner stating exactly that, without the demonstration of the intent to do business, which is a letter of intent, or a redevelopment agreement, which demonstrates site control, I cannot go into a bank, I cannot go to a capital partner, or a co-development partner, and ask them to join the team or look at the project."

Following an extensive public-engagement process, a 15-member review committee selected Team Alchemy in May 2022 to develop the 9-acre site.

The proposal envisioned a multi-phase construction schedule that would begin with an extensive overhaul of the historic Oklahoma Iron Works Building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Plans called for the revamped structure to include retail, dining, a brewery, studio space and co-working space.

Phase 2 construction was to be highlighted by The Beacon, a 42-story, mixed-use structure. As proposed, the building could include rooftop dining, a hotel, a performance theater, studio space, first-floor retail and mixed-income multifamily housing.

