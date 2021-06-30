City employees can check whether personal information made public in ransomware attack

The city has created an online tool for current and former employees to check whether their personal information has been made public by the group behind the ransomware attack on the city’s computer system.
Nearly 19,000 city files have been released onto the dark web by the hackers, according to the city.
The city’s IT director, Michael Dellinger, said Wednesday that nearly all of those files were online police reports that are already public record.
“There are some additional employee files that are departmental files, and in that there was an employee file that contained employee information,” Dellinger said.
The online tool for current and former city employees is not available to the public.
The single file with employee information is from 2017, Dellinger said, “so if you were not employed in the last (few years) you are not there.”
City officials have said previously that the cyber attack likely occurred April 21, and that the malware lay dormant for some time before it was detected May 6. The city immediately shut down its computer system.
The city’s core systems are expected to be up and running within two months with the entire network operating by October.
Dellinger said the city is working on a similar search tool for the public that he hopes will be in place in the next two weeks.
City spokeswoman Michelle Brooks stressed that online police reports are filled out by residents and do not include their Social Security numbers or financial information.
“And that has been confirmed,” Brooks said.
Dellinger said he has no way of knowing whether more files will be made public.
The group behind the ransomware attack has been identified by law enforcement, but city officials, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation, have declined to name it.
The city announced earlier this week that several electronic payment functions are back in service and most city locations are accepting debit and credit cards.
Residents wishing to report problems or ask questions about city services should call 311 during business hours. The city is asking callers to be patient, as delays in reaching customer care representatives have been reported.
Utility customers can make payments by mail, via the city’s website and at City Hall using all forms of payment. Payments may also be made at partner pay stations.
Video: City officials provide update on ransomware attack.