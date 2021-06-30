City employees can check whether personal information made public in ransomware attack

The city has created an online tool for current and former employees to check whether their personal information has been made public by the group behind the ransomware attack on the city’s computer system.

Nearly 19,000 city files have been released onto the dark web by the hackers, according to the city.

The city’s IT director, Michael Dellinger, said Wednesday that nearly all of those files were online police reports that are already public record.

“There are some additional employee files that are departmental files, and in that there was an employee file that contained employee information,” Dellinger said.

The online tool for current and former city employees is not available to the public.

The single file with employee information is from 2017, Dellinger said, “so if you were not employed in the last (few years) you are not there.”

City officials have said previously that the cyber attack likely occurred April 21, and that the malware lay dormant for some time before it was detected May 6. The city immediately shut down its computer system.

The city’s core systems are expected to be up and running within two months with the entire network operating by October.