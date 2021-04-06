City employee honored for 33 straight hours of work during February's winter storms

Mohawk Water Treatment Plant Superintendent Dustin Davis was honored by the city this week for his work during the February storms.

Mayor G.T. Bynum presented Davis with the Michael P. Kier Tulsa Blue Award for Public Service Excellence at a ceremony at City Hall.

"It is my great pleasure to recognize Dustin Davis for going above and beyond to meet citizens' needs during February's record-breaking winter storm,” Bynum said. “I greatly appreciate his commitment to his work despite numerous setbacks during the storm. I commend him for his examples of shining public service.”

According to the city, when Davis arrived at work Feb. 17, Tulsa's plants were struggling to meet customer demand because of the unprecedented number of water line breaks throughout the city.

Davis would end up spending 33 straight hours at the plant working with his team to ensure that customers’ need for water was met. Their work included removing a leaking pump and multiple attempts to replace it.

Once the replacement pump was in place, Davis let his workers go home while he stayed on to ensure that everything worked as expected.

