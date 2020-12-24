City employee furlough program ends on schedule

A furlough program that saw approximately 1,000 city employees lose 10 percent of their weekly pay over the last seven months ended Wednesday.
The program was among several budget-cutting measures implemented by Mayor G.T. Bynum at the start of the pandemic to offset an expected sharp decline in sales tax revenues.
“Tulsans have had an undiminished level of public safety protection over the last seven months because of nonsworn employees who experienced a 10 percent reduction in their pay,” Bynum said. “I can not speak highly enough about these members of our team who proved themselves as true public servants in a very challenging year.”
Bynum announced in April that, beginning in early May, nonsworn employees would be required to take every Friday afternoon off through late December. The move resulted in City Hall and other city facilities closing on Friday afternoons.
The furloughs did not affect police officers, firefighters, or other public safety employees.
“In spite of a national recession and a global pandemic that resulted in significant reductions in revenue for the city, we were able to maintain the level of service and public safety protection that Tulsans expect because of our rainy day fund and because nonsworn employees sacrificed their pay through furloughs to balance our budget,” Bynum said.
City Finance Director James Wagner said the city’s general fund has seen a 4.2 percent decline in sales tax collections so far this fiscal year, which began July 1, lower than the nearly 7 percent decline forecast in the city’s 2021 fiscal year budget. The city is also benefiting from a 9.8 percent increase in use tax collections over the same period last year.
Use taxes are paid on out-of-state purchases — many of them made online — that are used in Oklahoma.
“Our revenues have performed better than we budgeted the entire fiscal year … and we are getting closer to normal revenues compared to the same time last year every month,” Wagner said.
The city uses its general fund to pay for most of its day-to-day services, including public safety, parks and municipal court. About two-thirds of the revenue for the fund is derived from the collection of sales and use taxes.
The furloughs saved the city approximately $4 million, Wagner said, but that is not the end of city’s efforts to reduce costs. Freezes on employee travel and new hirings will remain in place.
The hiring freeze does not apply to police and firefighters.
“Furloughs should only be used in an emergency and on a short-term basis,” Bynum said. “Moving forward, I will work with my colleagues on the Tulsa City Council to develop a budget for the coming fiscal year that reflects the longer-term realities we face as a city government with reduced revenue and a balanced budget.”
