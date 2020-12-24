City employee furlough program ends on schedule

City Finance Director James Wagner said the city’s general fund has seen a 4.2 percent decline in sales tax collections so far this fiscal year, which began July 1, lower than the nearly 7 percent decline forecast in the city’s 2021 fiscal year budget. The city is also benefiting from a 9.8 percent increase in use tax collections over the same period last year.

Use taxes are paid on out-of-state purchases — many of them made online — that are used in Oklahoma.

“Our revenues have performed better than we budgeted the entire fiscal year … and we are getting closer to normal revenues compared to the same time last year every month,” Wagner said.

The city uses its general fund to pay for most of its day-to-day services, including public safety, parks and municipal court. About two-thirds of the revenue for the fund is derived from the collection of sales and use taxes.

The furloughs saved the city approximately $4 million, Wagner said, but that is not the end of city’s efforts to reduce costs. Freezes on employee travel and new hirings will remain in place.

The hiring freeze does not apply to police and firefighters.