City economic development official seeking $60,000 bonus and pay boost

A year into her job as the head of the city’s new economic development authority, Kian Kamas is asking for a $60,000 performance bonus and a new base salary of $200,000 a year, according to a document obtained by the Tulsa World.

Kamas, the city’s former chief of economic development, was named the executive director of the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity (TAEO) last year at an annual base salary of $140,000.

In a May memorandum to the TAEO personnel committee, Kamas made her case for the bonus and salary increase, noting that her three-year agreement stipulates that her base salary be reviewed annually and potentially increased based on her performance.

“When negotiating my initial employment contract, I deliberately established my base salary at a level that would (1) ensure TAEO could launch with a balanced inaugural budget during challenging and uncertain economic conditions, and (2) the organization could advance employee pay across all other staff positions in order to ensure we could attract and retain talent critical to supporting execution of the Executive Director’s and Board’s vision,” Kamas wrote. “As such, the salary established in my initial contract was set at a range far below that of my peers in similar — largely smaller — organizations.”

According to Kamas, similar positions in Tulsa and Oklahoma City — including those at the Tulsa Regional Chamber and those funded by nonprofits — pay a base salary of ranging from $200,000 to $305,00.

The Tulsa World was unable to independently verify the salaries referenced in Kamas’ memorandum.

Increasing the base salary of TAEO’s executive director to $200,000, Kamas argued, would make the organization competitive with what other local economic development entities are paying their leaders.

The pay bump also would make the TAEO executive director’s job more attractive when it comes time to find top-notch leaders in the future, Kamas wrote.

“... thereby ensuring the Board and organization is set up for a long-term success in recruiting quality executives to lead the organization,” she wrote.

Kamas declined to comment for this story.

Established a year ago to streamline the city’s economic and community development efforts, TAEO effectively combined five public organizations into one. It is an independent public trust whose beneficiary is the city of Tulsa. It operates under a service agreement with the city and is funded from revenue generated by a variety of public assets and grants.

TAEO has 17 employees, including Kamas, with an overall operating budget in fiscal year 2022 of $5.7 million.

The TAEO board discussed the potential pay increase in its public meeting last week but made no mention of specific dollar amounts, nor was Kamas’s memorandum to the personnel committee included in the backup material.

TAEO Vice-Chairwoman Elian Hurtado, who heads the personnel committee, said she likely would request a special meeting to discuss the matter in executive session before TAEO holds its next regularly scheduled meeting in late July.

“It’s super important that we have somebody who’s super qualified and super certain that they are going to be there long-term because these are long-term projects,” TAEO trustee Steve Mitchell said at Thursday's meeting.

Mitchell continued:

“Hiring leadership, maintaining leadership and understanding the hidden cost and risk of turnover are the most important things I think a board can do when it comes to where they are going to go over time with their operation team,” he said. “To me, it’s a seminal moment in who we are and what we do and how we do it for the next decade.”

“And with whom we do it with,” trustee J. Terrell Siegfried said.

Siegfried said it would be helpful for the board to compare Kamas’ proposed hike to the salaries of economic development executives in other cities. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, who chairs TAEO, said those comps were only recently received.

“One, we want to be able to come back with a recommendation that we’re in agreement on and that the data backs up,” Bynum said. “And then two, we want to be able to have the discussion of the full board in that executive session.”

Bynum’s annual salary, which is set by city charter, is $105,000.

Here are the annual salaries of other leading city officials:

City Physician Dr. Phillip Berry: $208,971

City Engineer Paul Zachary: $178,021

Police Chief Wendell Franklin: $164,444

Fire Chief Michael Baker: $158,100

Water and Sewer Department Director Clayton Edwards: $152,861

Streets and Stormwater Department Director Terry Ball: $149,763

Working in Neighborhoods Department Director Dwain Midget: $147,559

Finance Director James Wagner: $143,029

Parks Director Anna America: $141,512

Source: City of Tulsa, as of April 2022

