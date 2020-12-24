City, county offices to be closed Thursday, Friday; trash schedules altered

City and county offices and facilities will be closed Thursday and Friday this week for the Christmas holiday and Jan. 1 for the New Year's Day holiday.
• Public safety and mission critical operations will operate as normal. Residents who need assistance with a city of Tulsa water or sewer problem may call the following 24-hour emergency numbers: water – 918-596-9488, and sewer – 918-586-6999.
• Trash and recycling service will not operate on Friday or Jan. 1. Trash will be collected as usual on Thursday and Dec. 31.
• Customers whose trash is picked up on Friday or Tuesday/Friday will receive service on Saturday, Dec. 26, and Saturday, Jan. 2.
• The Tulsa County courthouse and county offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, and Jan. 1.
• The City’s mulch site at 2100 N. 145th East Ave. will be closed Dec. 24, 25, 27 and Jan. 1, 2021. On Jan. 2, it will resume its usual schedule of 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, excluding City holidays.
• The City of Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter, 3031 N. Erie Ave., will be closed Thursday and Friday, Dec. 24-25, for the Christmas holiday.
The shelter also will be closed on Jan. 1, 2021, for New Year’s Day. For the rest of the days of those weeks, the shelter will be open for its usual schedule: noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
• Oxley Nature Center’s visitor center will be closed Dec. 24-25, and Jan. 1, 2021, but the trails will be open on those days. All of Redbud Valley Nature Preserve will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1.
• Tulsa Parks community centers will be closed Dec. 24-25, and Jan. 1, 2021. Mohawk Park and Page Belcher golf courses will be open Dec. 24 and Dec. 31, but closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. The Tulsa Zoo will be closed on Dec. 25, but open on Jan. 1.
• Tulsa Transit will provide Saturday level bus service on Dec. 24 with the Call Center closing at 5 p.m. Saturday level bus service will also be provided on Dec. 31 due to COVID-19 operations. Tulsa Transit will not operate Fixed Route or Lift bus service on Dec. 25, or Jan. 1, 2021.