City, county offices to be closed Thursday, Friday; trash schedules altered

City and county offices and facilities will be closed Thursday and Friday this week for the Christmas holidays and Jan. 1 for the New Year’s Day holiday.
A city furlough closure on Wednesday afternoon will precede the Christmas holidays.
Public safety and mission critical operations will operate as normal. Residents who need assistance with a city of Tulsa water or sewer problem may call the following 24-hour emergency numbers: water, 918-596-9488, and sewer, 918-586-6999.
Trash and recycling services will not operate on Christmas Day or Jan. 1. Trash will be collected as usual on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
Customers whose trash is picked up on Friday or Tuesday/Friday will receive service on Saturday, Dec. 26, and Saturday, Jan. 2.
The Tulsa County Courthouse and county offices will be closed Thursday, Friday and Jan. 1.
The city’s mulch site at 2100 N. 145th East Ave. will be closed Dec. 24, 25, 27 and Jan. 1. On Jan. 2, it will resume its usual schedule of 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, excluding city holidays.
The city of Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter, 3031 N. Erie Ave., will be closed Wednesday for furloughs and Thursday and Friday for the Christmas holidays.
The shelter also will be closed on Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day. For the rest of the days of those weeks, the shelter will be open for its usual schedule: noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Oxley Nature Center’s visitor center will be closed after noon on Dec. 23 for furloughs and on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, but the trails will be open on those days.
All of Redbud Valley Nature Preserve will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
Tulsa Parks community centers will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. WaterWorks Art Center will also be closed on Wednesday afternoon for furloughs. Mohawk Park and Page Belcher golf courses will be open Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve but closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The Tulsa Zoo will be closed on Christmas Day but open on New Year’s Day.
Tulsa Transit will provide Saturday-level bus service on Christmas Eve, with the Call Center closing at 5 p.m. Saturday-level bus service will also be provided on New Year’s Eve due to COVID-19 operations. Tulsa Transit will not operate fixed route or Lift bus service on Christmas or New Year’s Day.