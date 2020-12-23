City, county offices to be closed Thursday, Friday; trash schedules altered

City and county offices and facilities will be closed Thursday and Friday this week for the Christmas holidays and Jan. 1 for the New Year’s Day holiday.

A city furlough closure on Wednesday afternoon will precede the Christmas holidays.

Public safety and mission critical operations will operate as normal. Residents who need assistance with a city of Tulsa water or sewer problem may call the following 24-hour emergency numbers: water, 918-596-9488, and sewer, 918-586-6999.

Trash and recycling services will not operate on Christmas Day or Jan. 1. Trash will be collected as usual on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Customers whose trash is picked up on Friday or Tuesday/Friday will receive service on Saturday, Dec. 26, and Saturday, Jan. 2.

The Tulsa County Courthouse and county offices will be closed Thursday, Friday and Jan. 1.

The city’s mulch site at 2100 N. 145th East Ave. will be closed Dec. 24, 25, 27 and Jan. 1. On Jan. 2, it will resume its usual schedule of 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, excluding city holidays.

The city of Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter, 3031 N. Erie Ave., will be closed Wednesday for furloughs and Thursday and Friday for the Christmas holidays.