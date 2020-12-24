City, county offices to be closed Thursday, Friday; trash schedules altered

City and county offices and facilities will be closed Friday for the Christmas holiday and Jan. 1 for the New Year’s Day holiday.

Public safety and mission critical operations will operate as normal. Residents who need assistance with a city of Tulsa water or sewer problem may call the following 24-hour emergency numbers — water: 918-596-9488 and sewer: 918-586-6999.

Trash and recycling service will not operate Friday or Jan. 1. Trash will be collected as usual Dec. 31.

Customers whose trash is picked up Friday or Tuesday/Friday will receive service Saturday, Dec. 26, and Saturday, Jan. 2.

The Tulsa County courthouse and county offices will be closed Friday and Jan. 1.

The city’s mulch site at 2100 N. 145th East Ave. will be closed Dec. 25, 27 and Jan. 1. On Jan. 2, it will resume its usual schedule of 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, excluding city holidays.

The city of Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter, 3031 N. Erie Ave., will be closed Friday.

The shelter also will be closed Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day. For the rest of the days of those weeks, the shelter will be open for its usual schedule: noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.