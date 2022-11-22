City, county offices to be closed Thursday, Friday for Thanksgiving holiday

Tulsa city and county offices will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

City Hall, municipal court, district courts and other offices will be closed.

Public safety and mission-critical operations, however, will operate as normal. City of Tulsa residents who need assistance with a water or sewer problem may call the following 24-hour emergency numbers: water, 918-596-9488; sewer, 918-586-6999.

There will be no refuse, recycling, bulky waste or yard waste collection on Thursday. As a result, Thursday and Friday city of Tulsa trash customers will experience a change in their collection schedule. Thursday customers will receive collection service on Friday, and Friday customers will receive collection service on Saturday.

Customers with twice-a-week refuse service also will be affected, as their second collection day will move back one day. Monday/Thursday customers will be collected on Monday and Friday and Tuesday/Friday customers will be collected on Tuesday and Saturday.

The household pollutant collection facility at 4502 S. Galveston Ave. will be open for its usual schedule: open Wednesday and Saturday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 4:30 p.m.

The city’s mulch site at 2100 N. 145th East Ave. was closed on Tuesday and will be closed on Thursday and Friday. It will resume its usual schedule on Saturday. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, except for city holidays. Tulsa utility customers may drop off yard waste free of charge.

The Oxley Nature Center Visitor Center and Red Bud Valley Preserve will be closed Nov. 24-25, but the parks’ outdoor facilities, including Oxley Nature Center trails, will be accessible as usual.

City of Tulsa Animal Welfare, 3031 N. Erie Ave., will be closed on Thursday and Friday this week.

Mohawk Park and Page Belcher golf courses will be closed on Thursday but open on Friday. The Tulsa Zoo will be open on Thursday and Friday.

Tulsa Transit will not operate bus service on Thursday but will resume normal hours on Friday.

