With a long-awaited emergency declaration now issued, city and county leaders sounded a hopeful note Tuesday about the ongoing effort to recover from weekend storms that devastated the area.

“Most importantly today, the state of Oklahoma issued its state of emergency declaration,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said Tuesday afternoon, joining other leaders for a media briefing at Tulsa City Hall.

“As I’ve been told by our emergency management folks here, the declaration will allow them to move a lot more quickly on the cleanup. Because we can have greater confidence now on the funds that we spend getting reimbursed for the work that’s done.”

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, power had been restored to 77,000 customers, leaving about 127,000 to go, Public Service Co. of Oklahoma officials reported.

Wayne Greene, PSO spokesman, said customers could expect to find more specific information about estimated recovery time on the PSO website later Tuesday.

“We do expect to take some big steps forward today and tomorrow, especially as transmission lines come back online,” Greene said. “We had 14 transmission lines that were damaged. Seven have been restored and an eighth should be shortly. We will keep working at it until every Tulsan has their power back.”

PSO previously said it expected to have power restored to the vast majority of impacted customers by Saturday evening.

“We understand the frustrations of our customers,” Greene said. “We are frustrated, too. It is an enormous challenge. Every level of the electrical grid is down. It is going to take a while to restore all of the infrastructure.”

Officials said electrical crews from around the country have arrived to support the efforts, with Tulsa County Fairgrounds serving as the staging area.

Tulsa County Commissioner Kelly Dunkerley said: “I was out there this morning, and it’s a very impressive sight. We brought in all of these partners — an army of professionals, electrical professionals from as far away as West Virginia and up north to Canada and all in between.”

“This is not the only disaster in the United States,” he added. “Shreveport about a week ago had a similar instance. So it’s tough to get the resources together. But they are working together.”

Bynum praised the teamwork going into recovery efforts.

“The combined effort and collective work that is occurring across Tulsa in response to one of the worst natural disasters we’ve seen in this city in its history is really extraordinary,” Bynum said.

The mayor added: “I know that the PSO folks don’t want us talking to their contractors. So don’t go up and ask them questions, but if you see them, please thank them. They’re out working in extraordinary weather conditions and they’re working 24 hours a day to get power restored in our city. There are city crews that are out working in all parts of our city right now.”

PSO customers can view real-time outage numbers by visiting psoklahoma.com/outages/status.

For a complete list of the city’s storm-related services and updates, go to cityoftulsa.org.



