City, county and federal offices closed Thursday, Friday for Christmas

City of Tulsa, federal and Tulsa County offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, and Friday, Dec. 31, for the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

The closures will include municipal and county courts, City Hall and other facilities.

All Tulsa City-County Library locations will be closed Friday and Saturday, as well as Saturday, Jan. 1.

Despite the closures, public safety and mission-critical operations remain normal, the city said.

City of Tulsa residents who need assistance with a water or sewer problem may call a 24-hour emergency number: Water at 918-596-9488, and sewer at 918-586-6999.

Trash service will not operate on Saturday, Dec. 25, nor Saturday, Jan. 1. Trash will be collected on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, and New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31.

Customers whose trash is picked up on Wednesdays and Saturdays will be switched to Wednesday and Friday for the two holiday weeks.