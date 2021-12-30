City, county and federal offices closed Friday for New Year's holiday

City of Tulsa, Tulsa County and federal offices will be closed Friday for New Year’s Eve.

The closures will include municipal and county courts, City Hall and other facilities.

All Tulsa City-County Library locations will be closed Saturday.

Despite the closures, public safety and mission-critical operations remain normal, the city said.

Tulsa residents who need assistance with a water or sewer problem may call a 24-hour emergency number: Water at 918-596-9488 and sewer at 918-586-6999.

Trash service will not operate Saturday. Trash will be collected on Friday.

Customers whose trash is picked up on Wednesdays and Saturdays will be switched to Wednesday and Friday.

The city’s mulch site at 2100 N. 145th East Ave. will be closed Friday. It will be open Saturday, resuming its usual schedule of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., excluding city holidays.

The Household Pollutant Collection Facility, 4502 S. Galveston Ave., will be closed Saturday.