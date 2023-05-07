Tulsa’s City Council Rules and Order of Business state in part that councilors “pledge to be reasonable, responsible, positive, receptive and courteous in all their dealings, to devote their time, skills and energies to their elected office, and abide by all reasonable standards regarding conflict of interest and ethics …”

In other words: Can’t we all get along?

For the most part, they do. But after a recent hullabaloo over alleged violations of the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act, councilors voted on Wednesday to amend their rules to include a process by which disputes should be mediated.

Under the new language, when a dispute arises among councilors regarding the application of rules regulating their conduct, the councilor or councilors asserting the dispute will notify the City Council chairperson or vice chairperson.

“... Who should make a good faith effort to mediate the dispute prior to the filing of any official request, demand, claim, or action, unless the time for filing such request, demand, claim, or action would lapse or be waived by such notice and mediation,” the amendment states.

If the chairperson or vice chairperson are subjects of the dispute, the person alleging the dispute will notify one or two of the next most senior councilors — other than the chairperson or vice chairperson — of the disagreement.

Council Chairwoman Crista Patrick, who was not available for comment Friday, proposed the mediation process at an April 19 committee meeting. Given that the City Council does not have a human resources department, she told her colleagues, she thought it was prudent to establish a process to resolve conflicts “so that we don’t get into a public situation.”

“If the chair and the vice chair are notified immediately, they have the right to call a meeting, have everyone sit down in a room together and talk it out so that there isn’t a lot of hurt feelings or — not to mitigate, or not to cancel out any legal requests, that is not the point — but just so that we have an open dialogue about where everybody is at initially, before it kind of gets out of hand,” Patrick said.

The proposal came nearly a month to the day that Councilor Grant Miller filed an open records request seeking text messages sent among three of his colleagues — Lori Decter Wright, Laura Bellis and Vanessa Hall-Harper — during a council committee meeting at which Gilcrease Museum funding was discussed.

According to the text messages released in response to the request, Wright texted Bellis and Hall-Harper, “10M Gilcrease $ for housing. Miller is ridiculous.”

Bellis responded, “RIDICULOUS;” Hall-Harper did not respond.

A week later, the Rev. Freeman Culver filed a lawsuit alleging the city of Tulsa and the city councilors who were the subject of Miller’s open records request had violated the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act.

Miller, who works for the law firm representing Culver, told councilors at the April 19 meeting that he would like to have the mediation sessions done in public, regardless of the nature of the dispute.

“I know that it is not always practical to have the public know every single word that is said by an elected official, but I think that if you are going to create a policy where there is some kind of a mediation, then that mediation should be in public view,” Miller said.

Wednesday’s council vote on the rules amendment was unanimous. Miller said he saw it as a compromise

“It is what it is,” he said. “My stance will remain the same always — I think that maximum government transparency is good.”

Miller said his main focus is on a proposed amendment to City Council rules that has yet to be brought to a vote.

It would prohibit private communications among councilors “to discuss, deliberate, decide, or take action on any item of public business identified on a publicly posted meeting agenda while Councilors are participating in that posted Council meeting, or Council committee, subcommittee, or task force meeting.”

The proposed amendment has not been brought to a vote yet in part because some councilors are hesitant to discuss and act on it because of the pending lawsuit.

In court filings, the attorney representing the city and the city councilors named in the lawsuit claims that there was no violation of the state Open Meeting Act.

<&rule>