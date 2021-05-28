City councilors propose resolution apologizing for Race Massacre violence, commitment to make amends

Four city councilors are proposing that the City Council apologize for the racial violence perpetrated during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and subsequent discriminatory practices, and “commit to making tangible amends.”
The proposed resolution comes three days before the centennial commemoration of the events of May 31-June 1, 1921. Thirty-seven deaths from the violence have been confirmed, but the actual figure is widely believed to be much higher.
The massacre by angry mobs of whites destroyed more than 1,200 homes, displaced thousands of people and left 35 blocks of the prosperous Black neighborhood of Greenwood in ashes.
No one was ever held legally responsible for the killings, nor were the victims or their families compensated for their losses.
The proposed resolution calls for the creation within six months of a community-led process to evaluate the “recommendations for reconciliation” in the state’s 2001 Tulsa Race Riot Commission report. The committee would also provide recommendations for making progress toward restoring the economic mobility, prosperity and generational wealth of the Massacre survivors, their descendants and residents of north Tulsa.
The resolution also encourages Tulsa entities to identify how they have advanced and benefited from racial inequity “and join in their apologies.”
The city councilors sponsoring the resolution are Kara Joy McKee, Mykey Arthrell, Lori Decter Wright and Council Chairwoman Vanessa Hall-Harper.
McKee said it will be up to the community-led committee to determine whether reparations are part of the discussion.
"From our perspective, it is really important that the community tells us what 'making amends' would mean to them," McKee said. "And so this resolution will initiate a process by which we will go out into the community, meet folks where they are, and ask them what making amends would mean here."
A resolution requires the approval of a majority of the nine-member council and the signature of the mayor.
Mayor G.T. Bynum did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The City Council is scheduled to vote on the resolution Wednesday.
