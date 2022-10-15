City councilors look at tiny homes, tents as temporary solution to homeless problem

DENVER — After the Tulsa Regional Chamber’s Intercity Visit here earlier this month, three Tulsa city councilors hopped into pickup trucks and headed to Beloved Community Village.

It’s a catchy name for a creative program — tiny homes for the homeless. Beloved is one of two tiny home villages and three safe outdoor spaces in Denver operated by the nonprofit Colorado Village Collaborative.

All of the facilities are staffed and provide wrap-around support services, including mental health care. The program's goal is to secure permanent housing for the residents.

“Our purpose of the village is to fill the shelter gap for those that were not seeking traditional shelter,” said Dorothy Leyba, director of CVC’s Tiny Home Village program.

Beloved Community Village has 24 units, each approximately 100 square feet, that house a maximum of two people. Pets are allowed, but children aren't. Individuals must be 18 or older to live in the villages.

Leyba said individuals are referred to CVC by outreach workers who are engaged with the homeless community every day.

“What the agreement is when we do an intake is to follow all of our community use agreements, and part of that is taking pride in the location, so we have a chore system,” Leyba said.

Beloved Community Village has a community center with restrooms, showers and a full kitchen where residents can prepare meals. Residents do not pay to live in the tiny homes, which come with air conditioning and heat.

“With our absence of affordable housing and affordable placement options for the homeless that want to get to a more stable situation, it’s definitely something we should be considering,” said Tulsa City Councilor Connie Dodson.

When Dodson and her City Council colleagues Jeannie Cue and Crista Patrick arrived at CVC’s Denver Human Services safe outdoor space (SOS), the first things they saw were a portable shower trailer and books on display under a library tent.

The large SOS tents — there are 41 at the Denver Human Services site — are provided by the nonprofit, and for those who need them, metal entrance ramps are available. Residents at the SOSs must be 18 years or older, and while the facilities have no cooking spaces, at least two meals a day are provided.

All three councilors said they were impressed not only by the quality and cleanliness of the facilities, but by the staffing and security levels and the expectations placed on the residents.

“The rules of how you get to stay there and what you have to do to stay there are well delineated,” Patrick said. “And I think that is something that has to be put in place in order for anything to be successful. Humans by nature tend to stretch the rules if they are not clearly defined.”

The councilors also said they believe it would be worth the city’s time to consider establishing similar programs in Tulsa.

“We need to clear our streets and our sidewalks and our neighborhoods to make people feel safe,” Cue said. “And we also need to protect and try to help and make a better way of life for our people out on the streets.”

Becky Gligo, executive director of Housing Solutions, one of more than 30 organizations that make up A Way Home For Tulsa, said the programs are worth looking at but are not the ultimate solution to the city’s homeless problem.

“A Way Home for Tulsa has formally adopted a housing-first strategy and philosophy,” Gligo said. “So any pathway to safe and dignified permanent housing the continuum is going to be supportive of, and that includes transitional and interim safe and dignified spaces.

“That being said, I would urge the community to continue to focus on permanent housing options, and weigh the costs of interim solutions versus the long-term solutions that we are working towards.”

Dwayne Wilkerson with the Tulsa Planning Office said the city's zoning code does not address tiny home and tent villages for the unsheltered. The closest thing in the zoning code today, he said, would be emergency protective shelters or homeless centers.

Those uses are only allowed through a special exception to the zoning code, which must be approved by the city's Board of Adjustment.

Wilkerson said the city could consider creating a separate use category for tiny home and tent villages. That process would include defining the use, establishing development standards and providing guidelines for determining locations.

"The zoning code is really a living document," Wilkerson said. "I think the zoning code would have to be modified to support those kinds of uses. We just don't have those kinds of abilities in the zoning code as it is written today."