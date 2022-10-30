City councilors hope proposed regulations will address public's concerns over 5G poles

City councilors are scheduled to vote Wednesday on proposed ordinance amendments designed to give the city more say over where small cell wireless communication towers are installed and the look and quality of the equipment.

The proposed changes are a response to concerns raised by some Tulsa residents regarding the proliferation of 5G towers popping up throughout the city.

In presenting the proposed ordinance changes to councilors last week, City Attorney Jack Blair reminded them that Oklahoma municipalities have limited authority to regulate small cell wireless service providers.

“We are pretty constrained in what we can do and what we can consider — health concerns, property value concerns, all those were kind of considered at the policy level at the state and federal (level),” Blair said. “But we have scrutinized the statutes and our ordinances and made an attempt to tighten regulations as much as we believe that we can to mitigate impacts.”

The proposed ordinance changes include one that would require small cell wireless providers to adhere to the same regulations other utilities are bound by when installing facilities underground where utilities already exist.

The second proposed ordinance change would modify the pole location criteria, construction standards and other requirements pertaining to the city’s public rights-of-way management regulations.

The proposed changes would apply to all new utility poles, equipment and antenna, not only small cell wireless facilities.

The overall goal, city officials say, is to provide the public with more information about and advanced notice of pole installations; improve pole location and design standards; and establish a process for providers to apply for exceptions.

The new notification process would require that the utility providers or contractor installing the poles give residents 20 days’ notice. The notices would have to list the type of utility being provided, the height of the pole, the date of the installation, contact information and other details of the scheduled work.

One of the complaints city councilors have received regarding the 5G cell towers is that companies have failed to provide any notice before installing them, and that often they are placed right in front of homes.

Under the proposed ordinance changes, new utility poles would not be allowed directly in front of single-family residences, but could be placed on public rights of way on side lots. The poles themselves would have to be visually consistent with existing poles in the immediate vicinity. The color of the poles and the material used to make them would be subject to the city’s approval.

Service providers would also be required to co-locate their equipment on existing utility poles whenever possible.

Another proposed regulation intended to mitigate the impact of utility facilities on neighborhoods would place diameter limits and a shrouding requirement poles, antennas and other related equipment.

City Councilors Jeannie Cue, Phil Lakin and Mykey Arthrell were part of a council working group that helped craft the proposed ordinance changes in response to constituents' concerns over the 5G technology.

Cue said she believes the proposed measures are a step in the right direction but that more work remains to be done to modify the state and federal laws that have tied municipalities’ hands.

“I think some of my residents think it’s not enough, but at least we get something started and we let the people installing this know we are now monitoring this,” Cue said. “I think it is going to work better for all of us, and then as time goes on, if we find these problems, then we can come back and address it.”

Lakin said he thought the proposed changes would make a big difference in neighborhoods throughout the city.

“We know what a good-looking pole looks like and we know what a horrible-looking pole looks like, and when you put a horrible-looking pole in front of somebody’s house … it is a real major problem,” Lakin said.

He told his fellow councilors that there are 5G poles downtown that are so well integrated into the streetscape that no one has any idea they are small cell wireless towers.

“Why we can’t put those in neighborhoods — that same quality, that same standard in neighborhoods — is beyond me,” Lakin said. “That should be the standard that we abide by throughout our city, regardless of district or anything else.”

The proposed ordinance changes, if approved, would not apply to the 450 small cell wireless towers the city has already permitted.

The City Council meeting is at 5 p.m. Wednesday in City Council Chambers of City Hall, 175 E. Second St.

