Dannette Patrick began to ride motorcycles later in life, thanks to a little nudging from her husband, former City Councilor David Patrick.

Before long, she was hooked, and they were together always, riding.

“It was something they could do together, and it really kind of reinvigorated their lives together,” Crista Patrick said of her parents.

Patrick successfully ran for her father’s District 1 City Council seat after he died in 2018. And on Wednesday she came to 21st Street just east of Expo Square to pull a black cloth off of a yellow-and-black street sign, revealing the words, “Watch For Motorcycles.”

It was a way to remember and honor her mother, who died in a 2020 motorcycle accident near Verdigris, and to remind people that May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in Tulsa.

Crista Patrick said her mother was on her way to visit her sister in Claremore when a car ran a light and crashed into her. Dannette Patrick was 69.

“It was the one place in the world where she could be free,” Crista Patrick said. “And so if I could provide that safe experience for someone else, it would all be worth it.

“There was a lot of debate as to whether signs actually work. But if it saves one person, if it gets one person to pay attention, and it saves one person from getting a phone call that their mother is dead, then it's all worth it.”

Dozens of motorcyclists showed up for Wednesday’s ceremony, including Harry Elrod, 60.

“It’s a long time coming,” Elrod said. “This could help, it really could."

Elrod said the four most hated words for a motorcyclist to hear are “I didn’t see them.”

“They change lanes, they don’t notice we're there,” he said of motorists. “Or (they) just pull out in front of you. I have had them look right straight at me and pull out in front of me anyway.”

ABATE of Oklahoma, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting motorcyclists' freedom, safety and awareness, brought the issue to Patrick’s attention more than a year ago.

“I came out of the marketing world, and this is an impression,” ABATE President James Clark said, likening the signs to product views. “This is like a billboard, and you get enough impressions, you start to impact people’s decisions.”

The “Watch For Motorcycles” sign unveiled Wednesday is one of several that have been installed in areas of the city where motorcycle accidents have been most common.

In addition to the two signs installed near 21st Street and the fairgrounds, three have been installed near 21st Street and Yale Avenue and two near 35th Street and Memorial Avenue.

The city also plans to install two signs near 49th Street and Peoria Avenue after roadwork in the area is completed.

Patrick said her message for Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month is a simple one: share the road safely.

“So as the weather gets warmer and more and more people are on the road, just please pay attention,” she said.