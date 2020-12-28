City councilor questions management of historic Greenwood buildings

Hall-Harper said the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, the nonprofit that controls Greenwood Centre Ltd., lacks accountability and transparency.

"This is all about accountability," said Hall-Harper. "There have been people in this community, so-called leaders, who have failed to answer to the community."

Kristi Williams, another frequent critic of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, said its current board "is not connected to the community. That has to change."

The buildings tucked into the 100 block of North Greenwood Avenue between Archer Street and the inner dispersal loop are the last vestiges of what was once known as Black Wall Street.

Originally built in the immediate aftermath of the 1921 Race Massacre, in which the original Black Wall Street was destroyed, they were extensively renovated and in a few cases replaced during the early 1980s.

The neighborhood as a whole fell into decline in the 1960s and was demolished as part of urban renewal. At one time the business district stretched along Greenwood from Archer almost to Pine Street.