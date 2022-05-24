City Councilor Kara Joy McKee explains her decision not to seek re-election

Kara Joy McKee says she doesn’t want to quit her job as District 4 city councilor. She isn’t burnt out. And she certainly has more she wants to accomplish before leaving office.

But some things, like one’s health, are bigger than a job — even a job you love.

“I finally had to admit to myself that I could not willpower myself into wellness,” McKee said Tuesday. “...In consultation with my doctor and my family, we all felt like this is a good time for me to pass the torch, to take a step back and reassess and focus on me and my family.”

McKee did not disclose the nature of her illness.

Her surprise announcement creates an open seat in District 4 less than a month before the June 13-15 filing period for municipal candidates. The general election is scheduled for Aug. 23, with runoff elections, if necessary, on Nov. 8.

McKee said her decision had nothing to do with the fact that she has drawn an opponent, construction executive Michael Feamster, who has already raised more than $28,000 in campaign contributions.

“It didn’t. It was keeping me in the race somewhat because I know his war chest, so to speak, is intimidating for some people,” McKee said. “It wasn’t intimidating for me, and I knew if I could stay in and continue as the incumbent and as someone who is good at campaigns, I know that I could win.

“Even as ill as I have been, I knew that I could win. What I realized this week is, I am not the only one who can win. There are some other really great candidates out there. And while at the state and federal level, the big bucks are what make the difference, it is not the same game at the city, and it is really not the same deal in District 4.

McKee, 43, had never run for elected office when in 2018 she joined the field of candidates hoping to succeed former District 4 Councilor Blake Ewing. She ultimately prevailed, defeating businessman Daniel Regan in a runoff. In 2020, the former Oklahoma Policy Institute employee easily won a second term.

Known for her distinctive outfits, her outspoken advocacy for sometimes unpopular positions, and an infant daughter who made more than one appearance at the City Council dais, McKee was a presence on the council.

This brought her a fair share of fans — and critics.

She was among the city councilors who advocated for the creation of the Office of the Independent Monitor for the Police Department, and she was a strong proponent of mask mandates.

“Something that matters a lot to me is utilizing expertise and evidence-based, best practices,” McKee said. “Whether we are talking about police reform or health policy, I want to look at what the science is telling us makes sense, whether that’s a mask mandate or public oversight of police officers.”

The City Council has been closely divided over those subjects and others over the past several years. McKee acknowledged that her leaving office could tilt the balance on those issues, but she can also see another scenario playing out.

“One thing that has become increasingly clear to me is that there are competitive races in many of the districts, so it’s hard to say what the landscape will look like for the next council,” she said. “My being there or not, might be a decisive shift on some important things, but it might not.”

McKee said one of the hardest parts of her decision was knowing she would no longer be working with her colleagues on the council and the staff who assist them. But she’s also heard enough harrowing stories about people who have not made their health a priority to know she’s making the right decision.

“I have heard way too many stories of, ‘Oh, yeah, she was 43 years old and her kids were still in school and she had a heart attack, or she had a stroke, and suddenly she died,’” McKee said. “I take that stuff really seriously. My daughter is only 3, and she’s not likely to have a sibling. I want her to at least have me.”

