City Councilor Cass Fahler defeated in tight race; two other incumbents retain their seats

Van Kirk tried unsuccessfully to portray Wright as a liberal and accused her of not supporting law enforcement — a contention neither her record nor her words reflected.

“I think what we’ve proven is the person with the most money doesn’t always have to win,” said Wright. “And I think the message that really resonated with the people of District 7 on this municipal race is that Tulsans value a nonpartisan municipal governance, and they want to be heard on the issues.

“They don’t want division. They don’t want the mudslinging that has become pretty much acceptable in the state and federal races.”

Fahler drew criticism from constituents after he chose not to support the city’s mask mandate. He has also been accused by some District 5 residents of not responding to their emails and Facebook messages. Fahler also was endorsed by and received campaign contributions from the FOP.

Dodson, 53, won her fourth term by defeating Christian Bengal.

“I think they (constituents) can tell that I’ve been pushing harder for this district than those before me,” Dodson said. “I was preceded by councilors that didn’t want development out here at all, which means it’s hard to get the ball rolling, but it’s starting to roll.”