City Councilor Cass Fahler defeated in tight race; two other incumbents retain their seats

Two Tulsa city councilors won re-election Tuesday and a third incumbent was sent home by his constituents after only one term.
District 6 Councilor Connie Dodson and District 7 Councilor Lori Decter Wright won easily, with Dodson winning 63% of the vote and Decter 55%.
In District 5, voters flipped the script from two years ago, giving challenger MyKey Arthrell 51% of the vote and incumbent Cass Fahler 49%. Fahler defeated Arthrell in 2018 to win his first term on the council.
Arthrell, 36, said though the City Council races are nonpartisan, he was excited to prevail with the Democratic Party’s support.
“The people of Tulsa came out and supported me big time,” Arthrell said. “... We had to prove that you can’t buy an election. We had to prove that you couldn’t just funnel money to some out-of-state agency that can just take over and slander you constantly.
“I think there were five negative mailers about me, and it didn’t matter because Tulsa, they care about people.”
Wright, 45, earned her second term by defeating Justin Van Kirk.
Van Kirk was a heavily funded newcomer to politics who stressed his conservative values, business acumen and support for law enforcement. He was endorsed by the local Fraternal Order of Police, which also contributed to his campaign.
Van Kirk tried unsuccessfully to portray Wright as a liberal and accused her of not supporting law enforcement — a contention neither her record nor her words reflected.
“I think what we’ve proven is the person with the most money doesn’t always have to win,” said Wright. “And I think the message that really resonated with the people of District 7 on this municipal race is that Tulsans value a nonpartisan municipal governance, and they want to be heard on the issues.
“They don’t want division. They don’t want the mudslinging that has become pretty much acceptable in the state and federal races.”
Fahler drew criticism from constituents after he chose not to support the city’s mask mandate. He has also been accused by some District 5 residents of not responding to their emails and Facebook messages. Fahler also was endorsed by and received campaign contributions from the FOP.
Dodson, 53, won her fourth term by defeating Christian Bengal.
“I think they (constituents) can tell that I’ve been pushing harder for this district than those before me,” Dodson said. “I was preceded by councilors that didn’t want development out here at all, which means it’s hard to get the ball rolling, but it’s starting to roll.”
All three winners Tuesday night had decided advantages in the absentee ballot count, with each earning more than twice as many early votes as his or her opponent.
Tuesday’s municipal elections were runoffs. In August’s general election, District 1 Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, District 3 Councilor Crista Patrick and District 4 Councilor Kara Joy McKee were all winners.
In the open District 9 race, Jayme Fowler defeated Lee Ann Crosby to succeed Councilor Ben Kimbro, who did not seek re-election.
Mayor G.T. Bynum, city auditor Cathy Carter and the City Council’s nine members will be sworn in at 2 p.m. on Dec. 7. The mayor serves a four-year term. The city auditor and city councilors serve two-year terms.
