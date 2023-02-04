A City Council working group established to review Tulsa’s emergency medical services and provide possible recommendations for improving them met for the first time last week.

The Pre-Hospital Community Healthcare Working Group is led by Councilor Lori Decter Wright.

“Basically, we have to look at how emergency medical service is delivered to Tulsans in the current model and say, is it working, do we need to make adjustments?” Wright said. “If we need to make adjustments, what would those adjustments look like?”

Tulsans who call 911 for emergency medical care are served by the Tulsa Fire Department and EMSA. While both agencies respond to calls, EMSA is responsible for transporting patients to the hospital.

The authority has been providing emergency response services in Tulsa since 1977.

Wright said she decided to establish the working group because a 2017 council review of EMSA’s services never happened, nor did it occur last fall before councilors approved significant changes to the organization’s trust indenture.

“We need to do the work,” Wright said.

That fact-finding effort will include analyzing response time data, surveying Tulsans about the city’s emergency response system, meeting with local hospital officials, and reviewing best practices.

The working group also will look at workforce shortages and other challenges in the healthcare industry, Wright said, and EMSA will be asked for its input.

For too long, “I feel like the community at large has not been engaged,” in the discussion, Wright said.

Tulsa Fire Chief Michael Baker is a member of the seven-person working group. He also sits on the EMSA Board of Trustees.

“For me it is, really, what does pre-hospital emergency room health care look like in Tulsa down the road?” Baker said. “And what roles do we have, and how do we make it the best served Tulsa community in the future?

Baker said that although response times, staffing and other issues related to Tulsa’s working agreement with EMSA are and should be on the table, he believes the discussion needs to be broader to encompass all aspects of emergency and preventive health care.

“It is a good time to just take a look around and see, where are we?,” Baker said. “Because we are not always a healthy city? Can we do some things to help out?”

Adam Paluka, chief public affairs officer for EMSA, said the organization provides high, clinical-quality, pre-hospital care in the most economically feasible way possible.

“According to the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, EMSA is the lowest cost EMS provider in the state,” Paluka said. “Transport costs for other EMS service models are up to 80% higher than EMSA, based on Medicaid cost report data.

“We remain committed to the Tulsa community and look forward to sharing the value of the EMSA model with Tulsa city councilors.”

The other working group members include Tulsa Fire Department Capts. Justin Lemery and Mike Ward, and Councilors Vanessa Hall-Harper, Jeannie Cue and Christian Bengel.

Wright said the working group plans to meet weekly for at least the next two months before determining what the next step in the process will be.

