City Council, PSO to host town hall on electric service

Tulsa PSO plant (copy) (copy)

Public Service Company of Oklahoma’s Tulsa power station glows at dusk on the west bank of the Arkansas River in 2017. 

 Tulsa World file

The city of Tulsa, Tulsa City Council and Public Service Company of Oklahoma will host a town hall event Tuesday evening to discuss PSO's services and franchise agreement basics, the city announced Monday.

The free event will be at the Cox Business Convention Center on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature city and PSO presentations and interactive booths. There will also be a children's corner hosted by Gathering Place.

“Councilors want the franchise agreement process to be as transparent and clear for citizens as possible,” Council Chair Vanessa Hall-Harper said. “This topic doesn’t come up very often, so when it does, we want citizens to have all the information they need to make an informed decision when it goes to a vote early next year.”

The PSO-Tulsa franchise agreement provides compensation to the city for PSO use of public rights-of-way to distribute electricity to Tulsa residents and businesses.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place at the town hall. Masks will be required and provided for attendees who need one.

Attendees can park for free in the Civic Center Parking Garage next to the convention center and enter the building near the large outdoor light bulb art piece.

A public Corporation Commission comment session on a proposed rate increase application from PSO is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 24.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

