City Council passes resolution to help secure giant retailer at Woodland Hills Mall

City councilors on Wednesday took the first step in establishing a tax increment finance district for the Scheels sporting goods store to be constructed at the former Sears location at Woodland Hills Mall.

In a 8-0 vote, councilors approved a resolution creating a committee to review and approve project plans for TIFs funded solely by sales tax.

Spencer Mitchell, director of economic incentives for PartnerTulsa, the economic development arm of the city, told councilors that a review committee exists for TIFs that are funded with property and sales taxes but that no such entity is in place for TIFs funded solely by sales tax.

The existing review committee cannot be used for TIFs funded solely by sales taxes because its members, taxing entities such as libraries and Tulsa Tech, would not be foregoing any taxes in those types of TIFs.

“Essentially this would create the standing review committee that would be made up of four representatives, two at-large members that are selected by the two other members, which would be a representative from TMAPC (Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission) and a representative from City Council,” Mitchell said.

The new committee is expected to hold its first meeting in early September, Mitchell said.

TIFs allow governmental entities to use a portion of property and sales taxes generated within the district to invest in the district’s infrastructure, providing an incentive for private investment.

Mitchell told councilors during a committee meeting Wednesday morning that the portion of the sales taxes collected for the Scheels TIF, which has yet to be established, would also be used to improve infrastructure along the entire 71st Street corridor.

City officials announced last week that Scheels intends to raze the mall’s former Sears location and construct a 250,000-square-foot store that could open by the fall of 2024.

The Fargo, North Dakota-based company plans to employ 450-500 people, 40% of whom will be full-timers. Mall owner Simon Property Group is a leading partner on the $132 million project.

Councilor Lori Decter Wright, who represents the district in which Woodland Hills Mall is located, said she was excited about the new retailer and the benefits it will bring to the area.

There are “concerns from residents for increased traffic, so I have tried to explain to them that this is not just to get the project itself done, but really to uplift that whole corridor,” Wright said.

Wright said she was grateful to Councilor Phil Lakin for working with her to encourage retail redevelopment in the 71st Street corridor.

“We know how important the corridor is,” Wright said. “I know a lot of Tulsans say, ‘I avoid the area.’ But you can’t avoid the area because it generates revenue for the city.

“And really, what we want is to attract people from the outside.”

About three-fourths of the city’s general fund revenue is made up of sales and use tax collections. The city uses its general fund to pay for most day-to-day operations.

