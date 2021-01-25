City Council has more questions on need to build new pedestrian bridge over Arkansas River

City councilors on Wednesday plan to take another look at why the city is demolishing the pedestrian bridge over the Arkansas River and replacing it with a new structure.

“We are bringing it back this week to just really fine-tune and get the details of what is the plan and what is happening with it because there seems to be a lot of residents who felt like there maybe was a lot of things that got decided without public knowledge,” said Councilor Crista Patrick.

As of Monday afternoon, more than 1,600 people had signed an online petition asking the city to hold off on demolishing the bridge at approximately 29th Street and Riverside Drive and to instead seek an "official, impartial study" to determine whether it can be salvaged.

The project has been in the works in one form or another since 2013, when Tulsans approved $7.8 million in the Improve Our Tulsa sales tax package to repair and improve the bridge. The thought at the time was that the funds could be coupled with federal dollars to add a second deck and other enhancements to the bridge and link it seamlessly to the west side of Gathering Place.