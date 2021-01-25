City Council has more questions on need to build new pedestrian bridge over Arkansas River

City councilors on Wednesday plan to take another look at why the city is demolishing the pedestrian bridge over the Arkansas River and replacing it with a new structure.
“We are bringing it back this week to just really fine-tune and get the details of what is the plan and what is happening with it because there seems to be a lot of residents who felt like there maybe was a lot of things that got decided without public knowledge,” said Councilor Crista Patrick.
As of Monday afternoon, more than 1,600 people had signed an online petition asking the city to hold off on demolishing the bridge at approximately 29th Street and Riverside Drive and to instead seek an "official, impartial study" to determine whether it can be salvaged.
The project has been in the works in one form or another since 2013, when Tulsans approved $7.8 million in the Improve Our Tulsa sales tax package to repair and improve the bridge. The thought at the time was that the funds could be coupled with federal dollars to add a second deck and other enhancements to the bridge and link it seamlessly to the west side of Gathering Place.
Plans changed in 2015 when an HNTB study found significant problems with the bridge and estimated that it would cost $17.5 million to $19.9 million to rehabilitate it. City officials — as well as the HNTB report — noted that typically when the cost to repair a structure is 70% or more of the price to build a new one, it is recommended to go new.
The city’s commitment to the project is $27.4 million, which includes a $3 million contingency.
“When it came down to it, if we spent 70 to 80% of the full price for a brand-new bridge on rehabbing this and still having to live with some of the substandard elements, be it traffic patterns, be it trail widths, be it connection points, it made a lot more sense to build a brand-new bridge that we could know exactly what we’ve got and have 75 years life in it,” City Engineer Paul Zachary said last month.
After city officials decided to build a new pedestrian bridge, Tulsans in April 2016 voted to approve $15 million more for the project as part of the Vision Tulsa sales tax package. The next year, Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, on behalf of Gathering Place, won a city-sponsored design competition for the new bridge.
“I think the bad thing about our system is that the people vote on things so long before they actually get accomplished that people forget that they voted on this,” Patrick said. ”... So I have gotten a lot of questions because, I think a lot of people feel like it came out of nowhere and they don’t remember the details surrounding it.”
Patrick said she remains concerned about the basic design of the bridge, which called for metal hand railings and no shade covering.
“I just want to make sure that if the citizens voted for a design on a piece of paper that (we) make it practical, and we shouldn’t be spending all of our money on something that is not going to be practical and usable for our citizens,” Patrick said.
Jeff Stava, director and trustee of Tulsa’s Gathering Place LLC., said demolition of the old bridge and construction of the new one will begin as soon as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issues permits, which is imminent.
The stainless steel handrails have been removed from the bridge design, Stava said, but the city’s budget is not large enough to pay for a shade structure.
“The bridge is capable of holding a shade design and we have one that has been designed, and it costs between $6 million and $8 million,” Stava said.
When Mayor G.T. Bynum announced the winning bridge design — called The Gateway Bridge — he indicated that he thought that $10 million in private dollars could be raised to pay for wood decking, shading, benches, lighting and other amenities not covered in the city’s budget.
“As with nearly every significant public amenity built by the city of Tulsa over the last half century, we will pursue private funding to improve upon the public investment being made by the citizens of Tulsa," Bynum said. "The BOK Center, the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, ONEOK Field, Tulsa Central Library, and the Cox Business Center — just to name a few — all had private funding components. This is not a new approach."
Councilor Jeannie Cue said city engineers have told her there is no way to save the bridge but that she wants a public discussion of the issue to ensure that everyone understands the reasoning.
“I am hearing from people who want more information about why we can’t save the bridge,” Cue said. “We just want answers for our constituents.”
Video: See an aerial view of the old pedestrian bridge, which is targeted for demolition.