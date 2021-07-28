City Council creates working group to tackle rental property maintenance, tenants' rights

The working group plans to confer with a number of local partners, including the Tulsa Health Department, nonprofits, the Mayor’s Office and other local organizations that want to help address the problem.

“We actually need some partners who are in the business and are good, upstanding landlords,” Lakin said. “We want to know what best practices are — to hear from maybe even national consultants who have worked on this.”

Wright said she plans to work with other public officials, including those in the Legislature, to help find solutions. She noted, for example, that nothing in state law protects tenants who report problems at their apartments from retribution by landlords.

“We are one of seven states that when tenants amplify a problem, there is no protection for them not to have retribution,” Wright said. “The way that our state law is set up, the burden is going on the tenant to whistle blow, and then when they whistle blow, they are targets.”

Another objective of the working group will be to establish a crisis management protocol to respond to situations like the one at Vista Shadow Mountain. Much of that work was overseen by the nonprofit Housing Solutions, Wright said, but the city cannot expect the organization to step up every time a housing crisis occurs.