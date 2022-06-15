City Council candidate field grows considerably on second day of filing period

Everyone, it seems, wants to represent District 5 on the City Council.

Three more candidates, including incumbent Mykey Arthrell, filed papers at the Tulsa County Election Board on Tuesday declaring their candidacies. That puts the total number of candidates at five.

And there’s still one more day for candidates to file for City Council and city auditor.

The other candidates filing for the District 5 council seat on Tuesday were Latasha Gim and Grant Miller.

Eight of the nine incumbent city councilors have indicated they plan to seek reelection; as of the end of the day Tuesday, seven of the eight had filed their paperwork to do so. District 9 Councilor Jayme Fowler has not yet filed.

District 4 City Councilor Kara Joy McKee is not seeking reelection. On Tuesday, two more candidates filed for that office, putting the field at four.

The only incumbent councilor seeking reelection who has not drawn a challenger so far is Crista Patrick in District 3.

City Auditor Cathy Carter, meanwhile, has filed to run for a sixth term.

The general election is scheduled for Aug. 23; runoff elections, if needed, would be Nov. 8.

Here are the candidates who filed for City Council seats on Monday and Tuesday, with each incumbent marked with an “i”:

District 1: Vanessa Hall-Harper (i); David Harris

District 2: Jeannie Cue (i); Aaron Bisogno

District 3: Crista Patrick (i)

District 4: Laura Bellis; Michael Feamster; Scott Carter; Bobby Dean Orcutt (open seat)

District 5: Mykey Arthrell (i); Adil Khan; Ty Walker; Latasha Jim; Grant Miller

District 6: Connie Dodson (i); Christian Bengel; Lewana Harris

District 7: Lori Decter Wright (i); Jerry Griffin

District 8: Phil Lakin (i); Scott Houston

District 9: Chad Hotvedt; Lee Ann Crosby

Candidates must submit their declarations of candidacy to the Tulsa County Election Board, 555 N. Denver Ave., by 5 p.m. Wednesday, along with a certified check or cashier’s check for $50 made out to the city of Tulsa.

Candidate filing packets can be found on the Election Board website at tulsacounty.org/electionboard.

Featured video: Political fallout of inflation

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.