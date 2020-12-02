City Council approves vote of no confidence in city attorney

The Tulsa City Council voted 7-2 Wednesday to approve a consensus declaring it has no confidence in David O’Meilia’s qualifications and fitness to do his job. The declaration also states that councilors no longer want O’Meilia to serve as the city attorney.

Councilors Jeannie Cue and Phil Lakin voted against the measure.

The proposed consensus was brought to councilors by Chairman Ben Kimbro and Vice Chairwoman Vanessa Hall-Harper and discussed in executive session during the council's 4 p.m. committee meeting.

Kimbro declined to comment after the vote.

What the council's action means for O'Meilia remains unclear. As a civil service employee, he can be fired only for cause, and Mayor G.T. Bynum is the only person who can fire him.

Bynum, who participated in Wednesday’s executive session, told the Tulsa World afterward that it was important for the City Council to have confidence in the services it receives from his team.

“We had a very constructive discussion, and as Mr. O’Meilia’s supervisor I appreciate their candor.” Bynum said.

Earlier this week, Bynum declined to comment when asked whether he still had confidence in O’Meilia to serve as city attorney.