City Council approves infill zoning with no exception for historic Riverview

The Tulsa City Council approved zoning changes that will make it easier to build multi-family housing in areas near downtown, including historic Riverview, despite multiple residents of the neighborhood asking Wednesday evening to be exempted.

Three other areas — Owen Park, Tracy Park and Buena Vista — had already received exemptions after homeowners complained that an “infill overlay” would threaten the historic character of their neighborhoods. But those residents voiced concerns before the proposed overlay zoning had been endorsed by the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission.

Riverview’s opposition arose only in recent weeks, officials said.

“Riverview had the same opportunity everyone else did” to raise objections earlier, said Councilor Kara Joy McKee, adding that she would be willing in the future to reconsider the size of multi-housing developments that the overlay would allow.

Meant to encourage development on vacant lots and increase Tulsa’s supply of affordable housing, the new zoning will allow condos or apartment buildings with as many as eight units to be built alongside existing single-family homes, officials said.