City closures for Veterans Day

Most city facilities will close for Veterans Day on Friday, but some operations, such as public safety and mission-critical operations. will continue as normal, the city announced this week.

Residents who need assistance with a water or sewer problem may call these 24-hour emergency numbers: 918-596-9488 for water and 918-586-6999 for sewer.

Residential refuse, recycling, bulky waste and yard waste collection will also operate as usual Friday but City Hall and Municipal Court will be closed.

The city’s mulch site at 2100 N. 145th East Ave. will also be closed Friday, but it will resume its usual schedule Saturday: open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

The City of Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter at 3031 N. Erie Ave. will similarly be closed but reopen Saturday for regular shelter hours — noon to 6 p.m. every day except city holidays.

Tulsa Parks recreation centers will also be closed, though outdoor facilities will be accessible as usual. Mohawk Park and Page Belcher golf courses, as well as the Tulsa Zoo, will be open.

Red Bud Valley Nature Preserve and the Oxley Nature Center visitor center will be closed Friday, but the Oxley Nature Center trails will be open.

Tulsa Transit will provide its regular schedule of bus services.

