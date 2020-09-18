City celebrates 'pride we have in Tulsa' with 918 Day

Jeff Fisher was riding his bicycle along the River Parks trail Friday morning when he saw the large light blue 9 and the large yellow 8 at 41st Street and Riverside Drive.
“That was the first time I heard of 918 Day,” Fisher said.
A few hours later, he was back. This time with his daughter, Brittany Fisher, and her twin 5-year-olds, Otto and Oxley Zenthoefer.
The boys stood between the 9 and the 8, raised their hands high over their heads and, voila, a 918 appeared.
It was for small moments of celebration like this that the city established 918 Day three years ago. The event draws its name from the date the event is held annually — Sept. 18 — and the city’s primary area code, 918.
It’s purpose is to strengthen Tulsans’ sense of community and highlight its diversity and resilience.
Mostly, though, it’s about having a little fun and getting out into the community.
But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 918 Day organizers this year cut back on public events.
That didn’t keep people away from downtown, though.
“I have not seen as many people walking our streets in downtown in months,” said Brian Kurtz, executive director of the Downtown Coordinating Council.
It just so happened that Friday was also Park(ing) Day, an annual worldwide event where cities turn on-street, metered parking spaces into public spaces.
So Kurtz and his colleague Maggie Hoey enjoyed their lunch from Elote Cafe on one of the many wooden picnic tables set up along Boston Avenue.
“The fact that this is happening on 918 Day is an opportunity for us to celebrate Park(ing) Day, for us to celebrate our community and the pride we have in Tulsa,” Kurtz said. “And also to celebrate and support our local businesses. It’s a tremendous help to them.”
