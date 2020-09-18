City celebrates 'pride we have in Tulsa' with 918 Day

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jeff Fisher was riding his bicycle along the River Parks trail Friday morning when he saw the large light blue 9 and the large yellow 8 at 41st Street and Riverside Drive.

“That was the first time I heard of 918 Day,” Fisher said.

A few hours later, he was back. This time with his daughter, Brittany Fisher, and her twin 5-year-olds, Otto and Oxley Zenthoefer.

The boys stood between the 9 and the 8, raised their hands high over their heads and, voila, a 918 appeared.

It was for small moments of celebration like this that the city established 918 Day three years ago. The event draws its name from the date the event is held annually — Sept. 18 — and the city’s primary area code, 918.

It’s purpose is to strengthen Tulsans’ sense of community and highlight its diversity and resilience.

Mostly, though, it’s about having a little fun and getting out into the community.

But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 918 Day organizers this year cut back on public events.

That didn’t keep people away from downtown, though.