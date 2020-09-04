City cautions anglers as construction nears for Zink dam, pedestrian bridge

Anglers will be able to reach the Arkansas River as construction commences on the Zink Dam and pedestrian bridge, but some places will be off limits and caution is advised, according to a city engineer.

The main areas that will be inaccessible are immediately adjacent to the bridge and dam and an area along the west bank of the river from the 23rd Street Bridge downstream to the bridge and dam area, said Henry Som de Cerff, City of Tulsa design engineering manager.

“The west bank south of 23rd Street Bridge down to the dam site will be closed off. That will be the contractor’s staging area for the dam and the pedestrian bridge, so all their office trailers and equipment, and that will be inaccessible for about 28 months,” he said. “There will be no good, viable public access in that area.”

Access will continue to be available downstream of the bridge and dam along the River Parks West Trail near West 36th Street and South Elwood, he said.

“Throughout the duration of the project that access south of the dam should persist,” he said. “For that portion of the river that should be the main access during the project.”