City cautions anglers as construction nears for Zink dam, pedestrian bridge

Anglers will be able to reach the Arkansas River as construction commences on the Zink Dam and pedestrian bridge, but some places will be off limits and caution is advised, according to a city engineer.
The main areas that will be inaccessible are immediately adjacent to the bridge and dam and an area along the west bank of the river from the 23rd Street Bridge downstream to the bridge and dam area, said Henry Som de Cerff, City of Tulsa design engineering manager.
“The west bank south of 23rd Street Bridge down to the dam site will be closed off. That will be the contractor’s staging area for the dam and the pedestrian bridge, so all their office trailers and equipment, and that will be inaccessible for about 28 months,” he said. “There will be no good, viable public access in that area.”
Access will continue to be available downstream of the bridge and dam along the River Parks West Trail near West 36th Street and South Elwood, he said.
“Throughout the duration of the project that access south of the dam should persist,” he said. “For that portion of the river that should be the main access during the project.”
After completion of the project, a raised plaza on the west bank abutment will be available for access for anglers and the existing boat ramp just downstream of the dam still will be available for access, he said.
In terms of later operations after the dam is complete, the gates on the west side will be lowered first, he said.
“The thought is the west end is going to be the more attractive side for fish,” he said.
Along the east bank of the river some anglers access the river through Gathering Place.
Bailie Brown, Gathering Place marketing coordinator, urged patience and an eye toward safety as officials there are preparing a plan to address river access as they learn more about just how and when construction will progress.
“We are working toward a solution for all parties involved,” she said.
Gathering Place trails will still be open for months and residents should watch the Gathering Place Facebook page and website for announcements of changes when they are necessary, she said.
Both Brown and Som de Cerff emphasized safety and that people who normally wade into the river to fish wear life jackets as the landscape and river channels inevitably change.
As the project begins, a portion of the dam on the east side that currently has a gate will be demolished to allow for more river flow around the east side as contractors build a coffer dam upstream of the project and begin work on the dam and pedestrian bridge from the west, he said.
During the second half of the project the process will essentially reverse, as the coffer dam on the west side is removed, a new one is built on the east and more flow then is routed through newly constructed gates on the west side as construction of the dam, bridge and the kayak flume continues across the river.
“We realize people will tend to do what they want to do, but from a contractor and the city standpoint, hey, stay away from the construction area until it’s done,” he said. “We realize some probably won’t want to do that, so in that case people need to be aware how the river will change and that you should probably wear a life jacket.”
As the project progresses some fencing and no-trespassing signs might be erected where danger lurks and people should watch for those changes; they could be cited for trespassing if they cross into those areas, he said.
Kelly Bostian
918-581-8357
Twitter: @KellyBostian
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.