City bridges over Arkansas River to be inspected; lane closures set

As part of regular inspection, a contractor will be checking the undersides of Tulsa city bridges spanning the Arkansas River this week.

Lane closures will occur during the inspections, set for Tuesday through Saturday. The schedule is:

• Tuesday: 11th Street/Southwest Boulevard bridge

• Wednesday-Thursday: 21st/23rd Street bridge

• Friday-Saturday: 71st Street bridge

Work hours will be 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. or 5 p.m., weather dependent. Lane closures will be the outside lanes where the inspectors are working.

The City of Tulsa has contracted with the Garver engineering firm to inspect under the bridges using a “snooper truck," which allows inspectors to look at the undersides of the bridges.

Inspections underneath the bridges are conducted every two years (odd numbered years), and the surfaces of the bridges are inspected in the years alternating between the underside inspections (even numbered years).

The city is responsible for the inspections and upkeep of city street bridges spanning the river, while the Oklahoma Department of Transportation is responsible for highway bridges, such as interstates 244, 44 and the Memorial Drive/U.S. 64 bridge in Bixby.