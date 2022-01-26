City begins demolishing Gilcrease Museum

But the structure is showing its age. The oldest part, the Carriage House, dates back to 1913. Over the next seven decades four buildings were added — the most recent in 1987 — making for a rambling, ranch-style structure.

None of the buildings are up to current museum construction standards.

“These buildings don’t speak well with one another, and (they) have about 36 different, separate roofs, and all of them can decide to leak on any given day,” Neal said in a Tuesday news conference. “So once we learned everything we needed to learn, it wasn’t as hard a decision as I thought it would be.

“But do I think we will lose its charm? I think it will make the visitor experience for Tulsans dramatically improved.”

Neal said the city’s primary obligation is to take care of the hundreds of thousands of valuable pieces in the museum’s collection.

“And if you cannot deliver on that promise and that commitment, you have got to do something to make sure that you can,” Neal said.