The city of Tulsa on Monday afternoon announced that it will remove the Black Lives Matter street painting in the Greenwood District.
The statement came just hours after the city said the mayor had halted plans to remove the street painting and that there was no timetable for when it would be removed.
As social media rumors swirled about the removal, activists set up on Greenwood Avenue in an effort to prevent the move by the city.
The painting on Black Wall Street, which spans Greenwood Avenue between Archer Street and the Inner Dispersal Loop overpass, was made on the eve of Juneteenth celebrations. But the city decided last week the mural would be erased upon legal guidance that similar street murals, short of pornography or inciting a riot, would all have to be allowed.
Michelle Brooks, spokeswoman for the Mayor’s office, said Mayor G.T. Bynum last week halted plans to remove the mural Monday and that there was “not a timeline as of this point” for when it will be removed.
The city issued a statement on the situation Monday afternoon:
“In order to allow for a process that properly engaged impacted business and property owners, the City of Tulsa temporarily suspended the removal of paint on Greenwood Avenue today so those discussions could occur,” the city’s statement reads. “The property owner indicated they do not want the mural to remain. The merchant and tenant association indicated they do not want the mural to remain.
“Utilization of any city street as a public forum would open every city street in town — both main streets and neighborhood streets — to similar use. Following the City Council’s determination last week not to issue a permit and the conclusion of stakeholder discussions today, the City will now proceed with removal of the mural when such action can be scheduled.”
By early Monday morning, cardboard cutouts symbolizing tombstones blocked the lanes of Greenwood bearing names including Terence Crutcher, Joshua Harvey and Joshua Barre.
Etta Lowe-Barre, whose son Joshua Barre was shot and killed by two Tulsa County sheriff’s deputies and a Tulsa police officer June 9, 2017, said “words couldn’t describe” how she feels about the city’s decision to remove the mural.
“My last question to you all Tulsa, is can we have something? Can we have something? You’ve taken everything, can we have something? You’ve even taken my child.”
District 1 City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper said Monday morning she was saddened the gathering was necessary to protect the mural. She said efforts to remove the mural more than a month after it was painted are rooted in racism, not a legal question.
“This is just another way in which racism rears its ugly head,” Hall-Harper said. “And the sad part about it is we are using local ordinances and policies in order to do it. That is what systemic racism means.
“There is nothing wrong with this mural. It is art. It is a message. It is speaking to the lives and experiences of black people in this country.”
The city’s decision to remove the mural came after Bob Jack, chairman of the Tulsa County Republican Party, sent a letter to City Councilor Ben Kimbro and the Mayor’s Office asking for information about applying for painting a sign.
Jack wrote some had approached him about painting a “BACK THE BLUE” or “BABY LIVES MATTER” sign similar to the mural on Greenwood, with Fifth Street and Denver Avenue floated as possible locations.
Tiffany Crutcher, Terence Crutcher’s twin sister and founder of the Terence Crutcher said she and other community members are “exhausted” but that grandstanding can’t bring the mural’s end.
“We have to do better,” Crutcher said. “We have to wake up and we cannot let political theatrics or this dangerous rhetoric continue to divide this city.”
In a Facebook post Monday morning, District 4 City Councilor Kara Joy McKee said the city doesn’t need the cost of a protracted legal battle, but actions that disrespect the city’s Black community and put the city in a bad light are a “much greater expense.”
“The mural painted on Greenwood Avenue is part of our history now, too,” McKee said in the post. “It represents a moment when community members came together during a time of pandemic, economic suffering, and divisive politics to say that we celebrate each other. It represents the imagining of a better world.
“It should not be erased. I urge Mayor G.T. Bynum to stop any orders that there may be to remove the mural.”
Hall-Harper said she was “ashamed of Tulsa” for the situation, and said activists were prepared to fight to keep the mural or in the event it’s erased, replace it with with a new one.
“It’s typical that Tulsa is doing this,” Hall-Harper said. “No other city in this state, in this country, is removing murals, but Tulsa is. It is the American way, and Tulsa does it best. Showing racism at every chance they get, and trying to use the laws, the ordinance or the policies to do it.”
