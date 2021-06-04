Circle Cinema's annual D-Day anniversary observance returns Sunday

Circle Cinema will mark the 77th anniversary of World War II’s D-Day invasion with free screenings of an award-winning documentary.

Showtimes for “D-Day Remembered” are 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday at the nonprofit cinema, 10 S. Lewis Ave.

The event will again be in person this year, after last year’s went virtual due to the pandemic. This marks the 17th consecutive year the program has been held.

D-Day-related memorabilia will be on display in the lobby courtesy of the Keith Myers Traveling Military Museum.

Prior to each showing, organist Bill Rowland will provide introductory music on the cinema’s original 1928 pipe organ.

The hourlong documentary revisits the allied invasion of June 6, 1944, using rare archival footage and photos from British, American and German sources, with the voices of more than 50 of the participants helping bring the images to life. Author David McCullough narrates.

For more information, call 918-585-3504 or go to circlecinema.org.

