 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Circle Cinema's annual D-Day anniversary observance returns Sunday
0 comments

Circle Cinema's annual D-Day anniversary observance returns Sunday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
WWII U.S. D DAY LANDING (copy)

American soldiers and supplies arrive on the shore of the French coast of German-occupied Normandy during the allied D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944, during World War II.

 Associated Press

Circle Cinema will mark the 77th anniversary of World War II’s D-Day invasion with free screenings of an award-winning documentary.

Showtimes for “D-Day Remembered” are 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday at the nonprofit cinema, 10 S. Lewis Ave.

The event will again be in person this year, after last year’s went virtual due to the pandemic. This marks the 17th consecutive year the program has been held.

D-Day-related memorabilia will be on display in the lobby courtesy of the Keith Myers Traveling Military Museum.

Prior to each showing, organist Bill Rowland will provide introductory music on the cinema’s original 1928 pipe organ.

The hourlong documentary revisits the allied invasion of June 6, 1944, using rare archival footage and photos from British, American and German sources, with the voices of more than 50 of the participants helping bring the images to life. Author David McCullough narrates.

For more information, call 918-585-3504 or go to circlecinema.org.

Featured video:

C-SPAN video from June 1, 2021. President Biden visited for the Tulsa Race Massacre centennial
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI joins Las Vegas police in child death probe

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News