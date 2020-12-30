Chuck Lamson, former Tulsa Drillers owner, named Tulsa Botanic Garden CEO

Former Tulsa Drillers President Chuck Lamson has been announced as the new CEO of Tulsa Botanic Garden, according to a news release.

Lamson will take over in mid-January.

“The Tulsa Botanic Garden is a great community asset,” Lamson said in a statement. “I am excited about the opportunity to continue the vision of the founders in making the Garden a world-class attraction for Tulsa and the surrounding region.”

Lamson spent 30 years in the Drillers’ organization, beginning as a player in 1979 and leaving the team in 2010 as president and majority owner. He sold his stake in the team after shepherding the construction of ONEOK Field downtown.

Since 2011, Lamson has led Southpaw Sports Consulting, working with minor league franchise buyers and sellers nationwide. Lamson is also an executive in residence at the University of Tulsa, overseeing internships with the Collins College of Business and teaching sports management classes.

Featured video:

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.