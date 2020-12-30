 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chuck Lamson, former Tulsa Drillers owner, named Tulsa Botanic Garden CEO

Chuck Lamson, former Tulsa Drillers owner, named Tulsa Botanic Garden CEO

{{featured_button_text}}
123020-tul-nws-lamson-chuck

Lamson

 Tulsa World file

Former Tulsa Drillers President Chuck Lamson has been announced as the new CEO of Tulsa Botanic Garden, according to a news release.

Lamson will take over in mid-January.

“The Tulsa Botanic Garden is a great community asset,” Lamson said in a statement. “I am excited about the opportunity to continue the vision of the founders in making the Garden a world-class attraction for Tulsa and the surrounding region.”

Lamson spent 30 years in the Drillers’ organization, beginning as a player in 1979 and leaving the team in 2010 as president and majority owner. He sold his stake in the team after shepherding the construction of ONEOK Field downtown.

Since 2011, Lamson has led Southpaw Sports Consulting, working with minor league franchise buyers and sellers nationwide. Lamson is also an executive in residence at the University of Tulsa, overseeing internships with the Collins College of Business and teaching sports management classes.

Featured video:

stetson.payne@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news, general assignment and other stories. I previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. I'm from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News