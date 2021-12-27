Christopher Wilson named interim U.S. attorney for Eastern District of Oklahoma

MUSKOGEE — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced Monday that Christopher J. Wilson has been appointed by U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland as interim U.S. attorney for the district.
He was sworn in by Chief U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White.
The appointment became effective Dec. 26 and will continue for a period of 120 days.
Wilson has been the acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District pursuant to the Federal Vacancies Reform Act of 1998 since March 1, 2021. Prior to his designation as acting U.S. attorney, Wilson was the first assistant U.S. attorney and previously served as chief of the criminal division.
“I am humbled and honored to continue serving as United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma,” said Wilson. “I believe there is no higher calling than to protect and serve the people of the Eastern District, and I am blessed to work with an amazing team at the United States Attorney’s Office.”
Wilson has been an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma since 2006. As a federal prosecutor, Wilson handled a wide variety of criminal matters including terrorism, violent crime, firearms, white collar, public corruption, narcotics, and child exploitation.
In 2018, Wilson received the Executive Office of United States Attorneys Director’s Award for Superior Performance in Indian Country.
Wilson, a lifelong resident of Oklahoma, received a bachelor's of science degree from Oklahoma Christian College in 1986, graduating summa cum laude, and his law degree with distinction from the University of Oklahoma College of Law in 1989.
Wilson’s career as a criminal prosecutor began in 1991 as an assistant district attorney in Pittsburg County. He served as the first assistant for Oklahoma’s 18th Prosecutorial District (Pittsburg and Haskell counties) for two district attorneys and was the elected district attorney for District 18 from January 2003 to April 2006.