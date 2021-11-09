Christmas parade to join up with Winterfest downtown, organizers announce

Tulsa Christmas Parade organizers say this year's event will end with a free festival downtown that will be part of the Arvest Winterfest celebration at the BOK Center.

"We’ll have balloons, food trucks, pictures with Santa and more. We’re excited to end the parade with an even bigger and better festival," Paul M. Ross, vice president of American Waste Control, said in a news release.

Entries are open for the free parade, set for 11 a.m. Dec. 11. For those who want to participate, applications are available at TulsaChristmasParade.org through Nov. 28.

'We’d like to put a special call out to school and community bands to come participate," parade director Jessica Gullo said.

A new route has been set for the parade due to construction on Boston Avenue, but organizers promise the iconic stretch of downtown Tulsa will still be a backdrop for the 2021 event.