Christmas Parade rolls through downtown Tulsa
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
They each claimed to own small businesses that started on the same date in 2020.
- Updated
A motorist suffering "pedal error" drove her car into Kevin Jackson, pinning him against the building at a Sand Springs QuikTrip. The corporation plans to appeal, a spokeswoman said.
- Updated
The for-profit company that made two school co-founders millionaires now claims Epic Charter Schools owes them nearly $7 million more. #oklaed
How has the omicron variant impacted case counts? What percentage of the population has been vaccinated? How many hospital beds are available? Find out with these charts and maps, updated weekly.
- Updated
Nathaniel Robert Chilcoat, 31, had been arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder in the death of Lakeia Gaines in Tulsa on Feb. 4, 2020.
- Updated
Ohio State announced the hiring of the 56-year old coordinator for the same position with the Buckeyes late Tuesday afternoon.
- Updated
A governing board was recently appointed to help the troubled online school come into compliance with state law. But Kathren Stehno quit, alarmed by what she’d seen and heard behind the scenes.
- Updated
A resigning Epic Charter Schools board member alleges the school broke the law in withdrawing "a high percentage" of students for truancy and handing out high-dollar bonuses to top executives recently.
- Updated
U.S. District Judge Claire Eagan sentenced Jakob Gerald Garland to also serve five months of home confinement in addition to three years supervised release.
- Updated
Keeping Peoria Avenue open during construction of a new bridge would have cost considerably more and almost doubled the project's length, the city engineer says.