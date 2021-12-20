Christian Ministers Alliance short on donations for Christmas: 'People are calling'

After serving thousands of individuals at last week's pass-out event, the Christian Ministers Alliance is in need of more food and toy donations, organizers said.

The giveaway was Friday, but organizers typically continue to accept and give out donations up until Christmas Eve. Another giveaway is planned for Thursday.

The organization this year expanded its service area to include Sand Springs Public Schools, but the rate of donations didn't keep up, according to the Rev. W.R. Casey. CMA also serves families in need at Tulsa, Union, and Bixby public schools and takes referrals from community members and the 211 helpline.

"People are calling, but we don't have any donations," Casey said Monday.

Need for food donations: turkeys, hams, whole chickens, corn, green beans, sweet potatoes, 20-pound bags of potatoes, collard and mustard greens, cranberry sauce, onions, bell peppers, bacon, sausage, cream of mushroom soup, white and wheat bread, dinner rolls, rice, celery, cereal, half-gallons of milk, chicken wings, chicken thighs, chicken drumsticks and chicken broth.