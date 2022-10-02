Christian Ministers Alliance seeks donations for annual Thanksgiving giveaway

The Christian Ministers Alliance is seeking food and monetary donations ahead of its annual Thanksgiving giveaway, which has a goal of distributing 4,000 baskets.

CMA has adopted 72 school sites from Tulsa, Union and Bixby districts, as well as area local low-income families, to assist during the upcoming holiday season, according to the Rev. W.R. Casey.

The following food donations are welcome: turkeys, hams, whole chickens, hens, corn, green beans, sweet potatoes, 20-pound bags of potatoes, collards and mustard greens, cranberry sauce, onions, bell peppers, bacon, sausage, cream of mushroom soup, white and wheat bread, dinner rolls, rice, celery, cereal, half-gallons of milk, chicken wings, chicken thighs, chicken drumsticks, and chicken broth.

Casey said the food is provided as a stand-in for the meals students won’t be getting at school while off for the holiday.

The giveaway is 6 p.m. Nov. 16 at Tulsa Legacy Charter School, 105 E. 63rd St.

Donations will be accepted up to the day of the event, and those interested in dropping off food may call 918-902-1374 or 918-951-7407. Those interested in contributing financially may mail checks made out to CMA Inc. to P.O. Box 2095, Tulsa, OK 74101.

Featured video: