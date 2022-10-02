 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Christian Ministers Alliance seeks donations for annual Thanksgiving giveaway

  • 0

The Christian Ministers Alliance is seeking food and monetary donations ahead of its annual Thanksgiving giveaway, which has a goal of distributing 4,000 baskets.

CMA has adopted 72 school sites from Tulsa, Union and Bixby districts, as well as area local low-income families, to assist during the upcoming holiday season, according to the Rev. W.R. Casey.

The following food donations are welcome: turkeys, hams, whole chickens, hens, corn, green beans, sweet potatoes, 20-pound bags of potatoes, collards and mustard greens, cranberry sauce, onions, bell peppers, bacon, sausage, cream of mushroom soup, white and wheat bread, dinner rolls, rice, celery, cereal, half-gallons of milk, chicken wings, chicken thighs, chicken drumsticks, and chicken broth.

Casey said the food is provided as a stand-in for the meals students won’t be getting at school while off for the holiday.

People are also reading…

The giveaway is 6 p.m. Nov. 16 at Tulsa Legacy Charter School, 105 E. 63rd St.

Donations will be accepted up to the day of the event, and those interested in dropping off food may call 918-902-1374 or 918-951-7407. Those interested in contributing financially may mail checks made out to CMA Inc. to P.O. Box 2095, Tulsa, OK 74101.

Featured video:

City building an inclusive area at Whiteside Park. Video courtesy of City of Tulsa

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Trees and power lines knocked down by Ian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert