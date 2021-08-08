 Skip to main content
Christian Ministers Alliance seeks donations for annual Back to School Bash
WR Casey (copy)

The Rev. W.R. Casey is pictured at a 2016 Christian Ministers Alliance giveaway.

 Tulsa World file

The Christian Ministers Alliance will hold its annual Back to School Bash from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 14 at Gilcrease Hills Baptist Church, 2001 W. Newton St.

The event, also sponsored by the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, Tulsa Police Department and Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, will give school supplies and food to needy students who attend area public schools.

The group is seeking donations of school uniforms and backpacks, as well as school supplies such as crayons, pencils, pens, spiral notebooks, notebook paper and binders.

It needs food donations as well.

For more information or to schedule a donation, call the Rev. W.R. Casey at 918-951-7407 or 918-902-1374.

The Christian Ministers Alliance is a 501( c )3 nonprofit organization. Monetary donations can be mailed to the CMA, P.O. Box 2095, Tulsa, OK 74101.

