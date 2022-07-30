Christian Ministers Alliance seeks donations for annual Back to School Bash

The Christian Ministers Alliance will hold its annual Back to School Bash from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at Timothy Baptist Church, 821 E. 46th St. North.

The event will give school supplies and food to needy students who attend area public schools.

The group is seeking donations of school uniforms and backpacks, as well as school supplies such as crayons, pencils, pens, spiral notebooks, notebook paper and binders.

It needs food donations as well.

For more information or to schedule a donation, call the Rev. W.R. Casey at 918-951-7407 or 918-902-1374.

The Christian Ministers Alliance is a 501( c )3 nonprofit organization. Monetary donations can be mailed to the CMA, P.O. Box 2095, Tulsa, OK 74101.