Christian Ministers Alliance extends Thanksgiving meal giveaway, seeks donations

The Christian Ministers Alliance is seeking donations to extend its annual Thanksgiving meal basket giveaway up to the holiday.

The Rev. W.R. Casey said the organization's Friday event served about 2,000 people, but he worries for those who missed it.

Millions have been laid off from their jobs due to COVID-19, and "we still want to help," he said.

Donations needed include turkeys, hams, chickens, hens, bacon, sausage, mac-and-cheese, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, 20-pound bags of potatoes, corn, onions, celery, dinner rolls, cereal and milk, bread, and biscuits.

Those interested in helping and those in need may contact Casey at 918-902-1374 for more information.

Checks can also be made out to CMA Inc. and mailed to the Christian Ministers Alliance, P.O. Box 2095, Tulsa, OK 74101.

