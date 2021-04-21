Choctaw man convicted of kidnapping and assaulting ex-wife

During the kidnapping which lasted two days, Hamett threatened to kill himself, the victim and anyone who tried to help her, so the victim tried to prolong the trip and "gain the defendant's trust," the news release stated. She convinced Hamett they should get remarried and he allowed her to text her parents and boyfriend to they would not get suspicious.

The victim's parents became worried she was in danger due to the nature of the text, so they contacted the Broken Arrow Police Department.

"Through a concerted investigation by the Broken Arrow and Siloam Springs Police Departments, officers were able to locate Hamett and the victim at a hotel in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, where they determined Hamett was holding the victim against her will," the press release states.

Hamett had a firearm and ammunition, as well as taser cartridges, when police found him, and he was arrested for violation of a protective order, according to the press release.

Hamett was previously convicted in federal court for the kidnapping, but the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed his conviction and ordered a new trial. In a 2-1 decision, the appellate court found that the trial judge had “erred in finding that Mr. Hamett knowingly and intelligently waived his right to counsel” at his July 2018 trial, according to the news release.